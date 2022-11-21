‘Life has come full circle’: Content creator who could not get into IIM, invited as a speaker to IIM

Getting into an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), India’s premium government-funded business schools, is a dream of many. Sharan Hegde, now an established content creator, also nursed this dream.

Three years ago despite having an impressive Common Admission Test (CAT) score of 96 per cent, Hegde could not make it to his dream school. Interestingly, after all these years, he was invited as a guest speaker at an event hosted by IIM Bangalore itself.

Hedge spoke about this heartfelt moment in an Instagram post. The social media star said that standing on an IIM stage as a “guest speaker to 100+ women entrepreneurs at IIMB” felt rewarding.

He also mused about being stubborn and only aspiring for top IIM colleges and wrote, “I had scored a 98% and yet not qualified. My misplaced ego was such that either IIM A,B,C or nothing. I now realise that was stupid- since later on a huge part of my professional journey was shaped by incredible colleagues from other IIMs.”.

He concluded the post by saying, “The moral of the story is- Whatever happens, happens for good. You just need to know how to see it from a different perspective and make the best out of it. It’s your turn now. Let your hard work shine.”

Hedge shared this post on November 17 with his 20 lakh Instagram followers. Soon it gathered over 2.7 lakh likes and hundreds of comments.