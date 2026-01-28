Content creator sells Maggi in Manali, his single day earnings stuns internet: ‘Internship mil jayegi?”

Content creator Badal Thakur set up a simple roadside stall in Manali, using just a table and an LPG cylinder in an area packed with visitors.

Content creator sells Maggie in ManaliIn his video, Thakur revealed that business picked up almost instantly. Within four to five hours, he had already sold nearly 200 plates

Maggi and mountain trips go hand in hand. For many travellers, a hill getaway feels incomplete without a steaming plate of instant noodles, even if it comes at a premium price. The craze around “Maggi of the mountains” is so strong that one content creator decided to test its earning potential by stepping into the shoes of a Maggi seller, right in the middle of peak tourist season.

Content creator Badal Thakur set up a simple roadside stall in Manali, using just a table and an LPG cylinder in an area packed with visitors. His menu was basic: a regular plate of Maggi for Rs 70 and cheese Maggi for Rs 100. To put that into perspective, a 75-gram packet of Maggi costs around Rs 15 in the market.

In his video, Thakur revealed that business picked up almost instantly. Within four to five hours, he had already sold nearly 200 plates. The steady queue of tourists didn’t slow down, and by the end of the day, total sales touched around 300–350 plates.

At Rs 70 per plate, the day’s revenue came close to Rs 21,000. Thakur clarified, however, that this amount didn’t factor in expenses like gas, disposable plates, or the cost of the Maggi packets themselves. After subtracting these operational costs, the actual profit would naturally be lower.

The video struck a chord online, with many viewers stunned by the numbers. Several users pointed out that if someone managed similar sales every day, monthly earnings could cross ₹6 lakh.

One Instagram user joked, “Looks like it’s time to move to the mountains and open a Maggi stall”. Another commented, “Don’t be surprised if you see me selling Maggi”. A third asked, “Will I get an internship?”

Someone else was curious about the investment involved and asked, “How much did you invest for one day?” To this, Thakur replied, “Very minimal”.

Thakur’s experiment has since gone viral, racking up over 5 million views.

 

