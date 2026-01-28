Content creator sells Maggi in Manali, his single day earnings stuns internet: ‘Internship mil jayegi?”

In his video, Thakur revealed that business picked up almost instantly. Within four to five hours, he had already sold nearly 200 plates

Maggi and mountain trips go hand in hand. For many travellers, a hill getaway feels incomplete without a steaming plate of instant noodles, even if it comes at a premium price. The craze around “Maggi of the mountains” is so strong that one content creator decided to test its earning potential by stepping into the shoes of a Maggi seller, right in the middle of peak tourist season.

Content creator Badal Thakur set up a simple roadside stall in Manali, using just a table and an LPG cylinder in an area packed with visitors. His menu was basic: a regular plate of Maggi for Rs 70 and cheese Maggi for Rs 100. To put that into perspective, a 75-gram packet of Maggi costs around Rs 15 in the market.