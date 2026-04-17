Man rents Rolls-Royce for Rs 1 lakh to sell chai; viral ‘luxury tea’ experiment gets 20 million views, ends in loss

A quirky business idea blending luxury with everyday life is making waves online. An Instagram creator, @deluxebhaiyaji, recently documented an experiment where he tried selling tea out of a rented Rolls-Royce—just to see if the concept could actually make money.

In the video, he walks viewers through how it all came together. “Let’s see how much money can be earned by selling tea in a Rolls-Royce. First of all, I went to a luxury car rental place and rented a Rolls-Royce for Rs 1 lakh. Then, I shared the idea with a tea-stall owner and we struck a deal. After that, I got posters printed for the customers and brought the car to the location. By the way, this is an experiment,” he says.

He also explains how he tried to make the setup appealing enough to draw a crowd. “I told the tea-stall owner what ingredients were needed to make the tea. To attract customers, I used a lot of things like snacks, a table, and more. After doing all this, people were paying a lot of attention. Reading the poster, many people came and I asked them all ‘Have you ever had tea in a Rolls-Royce? No? For Rs 1000, you can sit inside a Rolls-Royce and enjoy tea.’ Done! I greeted the customers with a Rolls-Royce umbrella. Then, I prepared a special saffron tea and served it in the VIP car. I then closed the door and left for a ride.”

To elevate the experience, customers weren’t just served tea—they were treated to a mini luxury outing. From being welcomed with a branded umbrella to sipping saffron-infused chai inside the car, the whole setup was designed to feel exclusive. Some even got short rides, turning the idea into more than just a novelty.

But despite the strong turnout and curiosity, the numbers didn’t quite work out. “Seeing the Rolls Royce, even families came for the experience. Seeing the car, many people came. I sold one cup of tea for Rs 300 and charged separately for sitting in the car. Our total cost was Rs 1,08,000 and my total revenue was Rs 88,400. But that’s okay, at least I made people happy!”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by deluxe (@deluxebhaiyaji)

The video has racked up over 20 million views and sparked plenty of reactions online. One user commented, “Agar aapko thode din aur ke liye car milti ya uska rent thoda kam ho to definitely aap acha profit kama skte hain kam samay m (If you had the car for a few more days or if the rent was lower, you could definitely make a good profit in a short time).”

Another wrote, “Bro can sell anything to anyone.”

A third added, “Bhai sirf baithake chai pilata without ride to shayad profit ho jata (If you had just served tea without offering rides, you might have made a profit).”

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Disclaimer: This experiment is for informational and entertainment purposes only, highlighting a social media trend. It is a factual analysis of a creative project and does not constitute professional financial or business advice.