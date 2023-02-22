scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Content creator pays in coins for meal at Taj Hotel, watch how the staff reacted

Content creator Siddhesh Lokare shared a video of his unique dining experience at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel.

Man pays taj hotel bill in coins

When one dines at luxury hotels, it is generally assumed that the diner is well-to-do and can foot the overpriced bill through cash or card. However, a content creator breached these expectations as he paid his bill in stacks of coins.

Siddhesh Lokare, an Instagram content creator, shared a video of his unique dining experience at a restaurant in Mumbai’s Taj Hotel. In the now viral video, he documents how he changed into a suit before venturing inside the restaurant. Before placing the order, Lokare pokes fun at the exorbitant rates on the menu before having a meal of “average” pizza with a mocktail. When it comes to paying the bill, Lokhare places stacks of coins along with a few notes on the table as other diners give him curious looks.

ALSO READ |Netizens cheer as Assam man buys scooter with a sack full of savings in coins

A restaurant staff member good naturedly accepts his payment but adds that they need to count the coins. At the end of the video, Lokahre preaches that one should embrace their true self and not get bothered by superficial limitations.

 

This video has gathered over 1.3 lakh likes since it was posted on February 11. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “this video makes me genuinely happy”.

However, expressing the opposite sentiment, another person remarked, “How inconvenient it must be for the staff to leave everything else and count coins, I hope you apologized for it.”

In March 2022, a young man named Boopathi from Tamil Nadu’s Salem brought his dream bike by paying the full amount in loose change. Boopathi bought a brand new Bajaj Dominar 400 worth Rs 2.6 lakh by paying the whole amount in one rupee coins.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 13:10 IST
