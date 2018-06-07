Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
‘Consistent run machine’: Mithali Raj becomes FIRST Indian to score 2000 runs in T20Is; fans ECSTATIC

As soon as the joyous news of Mithali Raj becoming the first Indian to score 2000 runs in T20I was known to fans, exuberant celebrations began online. Fans and cricket buffs wished the star player for all the achievements adding glory to India’s name and making everyone proud.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 8:55:37 pm
mithali raj, mithali raj 2000 runs, mithali raj t20 record, mithali raj records, mithali raj t20 runs record, sports news, cricket news, indian express, trending news Next Indian cricketer close to Mithali Raj in T20 runs table is Virat Kohli with 1983 runs. (Source: BCCI Women)
Mithali Raj created history on Thursday (June 7) by becoming the first Indian to score 2000 runs in T20 Internationals, a record that even her male counterparts haven’t yet achieved. The glorious moment came after Indian women’s team defeated Sri Lanka in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Malaysia. The ace Indian ODI captain scored 23 off 33 balls in India’s seven-wicket win over the opponent team and reached her milestone, leaving fans happy and proud.

Raj is also only the seventh woman cricketer to score more than 2000 career runs in the shortest format of the game. Charlotte Edwards of England tops the table with 2605 runs. Those closest to Raj are West Indies’ Deandra Dottin with 2039 runs and England’s Sarah Taylor 2091 runs. On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, closest to Raj’s feat has 1983 runs under his name.

As soon as the joyous news was known to fans, exuberant celebrations began online, with fans and cricket buffs wishing the star player for all the achievements and performances adding glory to India’s name and making everyone proud. While many “saluted” her for her stellar records, others couldn’t stop praising her for being a “true inspiration” for million girls out there. With #MithaliRaj dominating Twitter trends in India, fans are showering love and respect for the brilliant player.

Sample these:

In 2017, she also became the highest run scorer in Women’s ODI cricket and remains at the top of the table with 6373 runs.

