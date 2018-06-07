‘Consistent run machine’: Mithali Raj becomes FIRST Indian to score 2000 runs in T20Is; fans ECSTATIC

Next Indian cricketer close to Mithali Raj in T20 runs table is Virat Kohli with 1983 runs. (Source: BCCI Women) Next Indian cricketer close to Mithali Raj in T20 runs table is Virat Kohli with 1983 runs. (Source: BCCI Women)

Mithali Raj created history on Thursday (June 7) by becoming the first Indian to score 2000 runs in T20 Internationals, a record that even her male counterparts haven’t yet achieved. The glorious moment came after Indian women’s team defeated Sri Lanka in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Malaysia. The ace Indian ODI captain scored 23 off 33 balls in India’s seven-wicket win over the opponent team and reached her milestone, leaving fans happy and proud.

Raj is also only the seventh woman cricketer to score more than 2000 career runs in the shortest format of the game. Charlotte Edwards of England tops the table with 2605 runs. Those closest to Raj are West Indies’ Deandra Dottin with 2039 runs and England’s Sarah Taylor 2091 runs. On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, closest to Raj’s feat has 1983 runs under his name.

As soon as the joyous news was known to fans, exuberant celebrations began online, with fans and cricket buffs wishing the star player for all the achievements and performances adding glory to India’s name and making everyone proud. While many “saluted” her for her stellar records, others couldn’t stop praising her for being a “true inspiration” for million girls out there. With #MithaliRaj dominating Twitter trends in India, fans are showering love and respect for the brilliant player.

Sample these:

The first Indian cricketer to have scored 2000 runs in T20 International cricket, very proud of you Mithali Raj! @M_Raj03 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2018

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 its just not a name, it is a cricketing nation in itself. First women to score 2000 international runs. Exceptional stuff from the girl who always stands tall and gives her 200% on field. Wishing you tons of these type of successes. #MithaliRaj 🇮🇳🌟 — Keshav (@keshav4384) June 7, 2018

@M_Raj03 became the first woman to score 2000 runs in T20 Internationals.Consistent run machine since 1999.True champion !! #AsiaCup #MithaliRaj #INDvBAN — Kartik Dimri 🏏 (@kartik_dimri) June 7, 2018

@M_Raj03 Congratulations for extra ordinary milestones in largely male dominated Cricket.

Your feat will go long way in inspiring us.#MithaliRaj #womenrocks

Many more to come…Keep inspiring. — Shakti Nandan (@Shakti_Nandan) June 7, 2018

Congratulations madam. You have made country proud. Best wishes for you. Hope you cross the barrier of 10,000 runs. #MithaliRaj — Anket Ghosh (@GhoshAnket) June 7, 2018

Mithali Raj became the first woman to score 2000 runs in T20 Internationals She is also the first woman to score 6000 runs in Women’s ODIs Also holds the record for scoring 7 consecutive 50+ runs in WODIs Consistent run machine since 1999 True champion@M_Raj03#AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/PqOjZ6DLAV — Abhinav Mahto (@united_abhi) June 7, 2018

Test and ODI Captain Mithali Raj is the pride of Indian Women Cricket. Congratulations to this lady legend of Women Cricket 👏👏👏👏 — VENKATESH KS (@VENKATESH671955) June 7, 2018

Congratulations !!! Many more record to be set for the future generation of women’s cricket.. — Sanket Mahapatra (@sanketmahapatr1) June 7, 2018

In 2017, she also became the highest run scorer in Women’s ODI cricket and remains at the top of the table with 6373 runs.

