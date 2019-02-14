Here is how Congress wished BJP this Valentine’s Day

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the Indian National Congress (INC) posted several tweets wishing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shared by the official Twitter handle of the political party was a Twitter thread along with caricatures of six politicians — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Railways minister Piyush Goyal, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Textile minister Smriti Irani.

From trolling, Railway Minister for sharing a ‘doctored video’, Adityanath for changing names of cities to calling out Irani for her “Yale” degree, each caricature was shared with a very specific caption related to the individual.