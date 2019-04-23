Congress tweets SRK video on India’s diversity, draws flak for politicising his quote

Shah Rukh Khan released a rap video urging people to vote but it led to political debate online after the Congress shared an old video of the actor to target the BJP.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to motivate young voters to vote, Khan featured in a new video that was released online on Monday. With an apology for joining the awareness campaign late, the Bollywood actor stressed that citizens mustn’t be late to cast their votes.

PM Modi retweeted his rap video and thanked him for supporting the initiative to get more people to vote. The Congress also jumped in, but shared another video featuring Khan to take a jibe at BJP. “.@iamsrk echoes what the Congress Party has been saying for many years now. India is one nation, made glorious by its diversity,” the party tweeted.

.@iamsrk echoes what the Congress Party has been saying for many years now. India is one nation, made glorious by it’s diversity.

Credits: @YasminKidwai pic.twitter.com/Urwds4FGsT — Congress (@INCIndia) April 22, 2019

In the clip, the Zero actor is heard saying that India, like art, has no religion and speaking about the country’s beautiful diversity.

“Like, art has no religion and I think our country really has no religion and all of them amalgamated together, India is a beautiful painting and all colours just enhance each other, and you take away one colour or start saying this colour is better than the other, I think the painting is not a painting anymore,” Khan says in the clip.

The clip is part of an interview Khan gave Congress leader and documentary filmmaker Yasmin Kidwai for a documentary titled ‘Filmisthaan – The Euphoric State of Bollywood on India and Our Intrinsic Pluralistic Culture’. Commissioned by the Ministry of External Affairs, the 2017 documentary was developed with a focus on pluralism in Indian’s culture. It was screened at the Woodpecker International Film Festival in 2017.

But as the video went viral, it irked many of his fans online, who slammed the Congress for using the actor’s interview for political gain. Many argued that the video retweeted by the PM was not a campaign video, but only an awareness drive to motivate young people to vote. Many also pointed out that what Khan said in the clip is the ethos of India and is not something that is an exclusive view of the Congress.

Anybody who talks about togetherness will get a RT irrespective of cast , party and religion. https://t.co/ngbfKICZN5 — I me myself (@im_with_facts) April 23, 2019

Please @INCIndia don’t involve #SRK in this political issue…

He haven’t gave this statement considering any political party.

Its a 3 year old video.. which he have spoke just as a normal citizen og INDIA — ♥DIL♥ SE SRKian (@SRKian_satish) April 23, 2019

Here @INCIndia did again it’s petty politics on someone’s self proclaimed statement as their own. #SharmKaroCongress. https://t.co/JTgC3xnSBH — sunil singh (@sunilsingh18061) April 22, 2019

Shut up @INCIndia . Stop trying to use his words to benefit your own motives. I don’t support BJP but I hate it when you are trying to cash in a celebrity’s words to suit your motives. He is a well-respected man with no affiliation towards you or BJP. — Aaliya Vatsla (@aaliyavatsla) April 22, 2019

It’s nt only Congress almost every party and every intellectual and sensable citizen of India says it …..don’t gimmick… — Sujan (@sujan_salimath) April 22, 2019

He said it most apolitically . Don’t use it for your agenda. — Geeta (@GeetaLovesSRK) April 22, 2019

SRK kindly responded on PM Modi’s caring vote encouraging campaign congress got it like he fevoring BJP then later congress tweeted this his old video just showing like he is in their support.. why congress looking for political mileage in this way. — 𝙰𝚗𝚔𝚒𝚝 (@ankit19srk) April 22, 2019

Stop this nonsense.Stop using his name for your cheap publisity.This is a old video and heavily edited.And moreover he hadn’t said anything about Congress here.Its all about our diversity in culture and unity.

Stop it or @RedChilliesEnt will take legal actions against you guys. https://t.co/YgKJnSu3br — S̶u̶b̶h̶a̶j̶i̶t̶ ̶S̶a̶r̶k̶a̶r̶ ̶S̶r̶k̶i̶a̶n̶ (@sarkarsubha84) April 22, 2019

Why tf using a 3 year old video just for your publicity!? He is niether supporting any party nor involved in politics!!! :/ https://t.co/D6JYB8RBy1 — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢 (@OmKiShantii) April 22, 2019

The actor did not respond to the video being tweeted by the Congress.