Follow Us:
Thursday, July 19, 2018

Congress’ Twitter team takes a dig at BJP with a ‘Pogba looking for Achhe Din’ meme

Congress official Twitter account, @INCIndia, must have joined the FIFA 2018 World Cup meme fest a little late but it seems, have, nevertheless, managed to garner quite a buzz.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2018 11:05:00 am
pogba, fifa, congress bjp, congress bjp achhe din memes, congress bjp memes, ache din, acche din memes, congress memes , congress Twitter, congress tweets, INC twitter, INC memes, INC BJp memes, Indian express, Indian express news The caption on the GIF Congress’ Twitter handle shared read “When someone says Acche Din.” @INCIndia wrote “Pogba and us, same feels. @paulpogba”. (Source: INC India/Twitter)

Congress’ official Twitter account, @INCIndia, must have joined the FIFA 2018 World Cup meme fest a little late but it seems, they have managed to garner quite a buzz. With a sarcastic dig at “Acche Din” — the most popular slogan that reverberated throughout India as the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power in 2014, they tweeted out a rather hilarious GIF of France’s Paul Pogba frantically looking around and seemingly searching for something. The caption on the GIF read “When someone says Acche Din.” @INCIndia wrote “Pogba and us, same feels. @paulpogba”.

This is the tweet.

Here are some of the responses the post garnered on the micro-blogging site.

What did you think of this tweet? Creative, or as certain Twitter users said, “amateur”? Let us know in the comments’section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement