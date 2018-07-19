Congress’ Twitter team takes a dig at BJP with a ‘Pogba looking for Achhe Din’ meme

The caption on the GIF Congress’ Twitter handle shared read “When someone says Acche Din.” @INCIndia wrote “Pogba and us, same feels. @paulpogba”. (Source: INC India/Twitter) The caption on the GIF Congress’ Twitter handle shared read “When someone says Acche Din.” @INCIndia wrote “Pogba and us, same feels. @paulpogba”. (Source: INC India/Twitter)

Congress’ official Twitter account, @INCIndia, must have joined the FIFA 2018 World Cup meme fest a little late but it seems, they have managed to garner quite a buzz. With a sarcastic dig at “Acche Din” — the most popular slogan that reverberated throughout India as the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power in 2014, they tweeted out a rather hilarious GIF of France’s Paul Pogba frantically looking around and seemingly searching for something. The caption on the GIF read “When someone says Acche Din.” @INCIndia wrote “Pogba and us, same feels. @paulpogba”.

This is the tweet.

Here are some of the responses the post garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Haha… Good to see them getting creative. — AdityaNarayan Shukla (@BoloNarayan) July 18, 2018

Epic one!!😂😂 — Naval Gheewala (@navalgheewala) July 17, 2018

Lol Good one. epic — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) July 17, 2018

Ohh man 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ayush Sharma (@ayush1931994) July 18, 2018

Ah! Amateurs. Get a new social media team. — sharath reddy (@sharathred) July 17, 2018

These days it seems like if a teenager is handling this account. Immature! — Mayank Sharma (@MayankSRtweets) July 17, 2018

What did you think of this tweet? Creative, or as certain Twitter users said, “amateur”? Let us know in the comments’section below.

