Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares pic with infant girl on a flight to Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram MP shared the photo of the infant girl sitting on his lap on a flight.

Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, infant girl, flight, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Twitter, tweet, Congress MP, viral, trendingIn the photo, Shashi Tharoor is seen smiling at the baby girl sitting on his lap.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is quite popular on Twitter, where he regularly shares snapshots from his life. The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, known for his vocabulary and penchant for using English words that are rarely used, shared a photo with an infant girl on a flight Tuesday and it is winning hearts online.

In the photo, Shashi Tharoor is seen smiling at the baby girl sitting on his lap. The three-and-a-half-month-old baby named Meher was brought to him on a flight to Thiruvananthapuram by a young couple, he shared.

“On my flight to Thiruvananthapuram, a young couple brought me their three and a half month old baby, Meher, for a pic. Such a pleasure to oblige! She was cute and very well-behaved,” he wrote in the tweet.

See the post below:

Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 3,700 likes. While people complimented the photo, there were many who didn’t agree with the usage of the word “well-behaved” for an infant.

“The child may become an MP in future and this treasure will become a golden history,” commented an Instagram user. “Looking v cute and well behaved. baby looking nice too,” commented another. “Now her first sentence would be in English,” posted another along with laughing emojis.

“Well behaved? A 3 ½ months child has to be well behaved? This has to be mentioned! Typical,” said another. “Never heard of a three-month-old baby behaving well before, but surely well-behaved. Have to educate my family and friends now!” wrote another.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 07:14:58 pm
