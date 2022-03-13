Congress’ Milind Deora wows netizens with his blues music performance, Anand Mahindra calls him cool

Congress leader Milind Deora is not only well-versed in political affairs but also a “cool” musician. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a clip of his performance in Mississippi in the US and netizens have been left astounded.

In the 45-second clip, Deora plays the blues music on stage accompanied by his band members as the audience remains glued to his performance.

Watch the video:

And on the marquee tonight at the @mahindrablues was former MP & union minister @milinddeora (stage name: MD Mississippi) demonstrating his musical talents. Perhaps the only politician-blues musician in the world. His party is the INC, & with him, the ‘C’ stands for Cool! pic.twitter.com/ojJjRXN6nv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 12, 2022

“And on the marquee tonight at the @mahindrablues was former MP & union minister @milinddeora (stage name: MD Mississippi) demonstrating his musical talents. Perhaps the only politician-blues musician in the world. His party is the INC, & with him, the ‘C’ stands for Cool!” reads the caption of the clip.

Many found the former parliamentarian ‘cool’. The video has struck a chord among netizens and they have been sharing clips of other politicians singing or playing a musical instrument. A user shared a clip of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma singing Bryan Adams’ Summer of ’69. Sangma also responded to the comment with a thumbs-up emoji. Another user shared a clip of former US president Bill Clinton playing the saxophone.

Perhaps, you can also include him in the list.https://t.co/pYNjoUKqeC — Gaurav Kumar (@fR0DDY) March 12, 2022

Bill Clinton might disagree.https://t.co/ur3HK1HIKJ — Ingrid Srinath (@ingridsrinath) March 12, 2022

👍 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 12, 2022

This is pretty cool — Rajashree (@rajashreeanand) March 12, 2022

Wow, MD is not only cool but a rock star too. Proud of you sir. — Ashish Joshi (@ashishjoshi79) March 12, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Deora’s website, he has been inclined towards music since childhood. Different genres from funk classics like Earth, Wind and Fire to Hindustani classical music has left Deora excited. Later, his interest in the blues increased after his first encounter with Stevie Ray Vaughan’s classic album Austin City Limits. He is a fan of classic blues guitarists like Jimi Hendrix and B B King.

Notably, the former Union minister of state for communications & information technology has played on stage with Buddy Guy, one of his blues heroes. In India, he has performed with several blue bands including the Delhi-based outfit Tightrope, Shillong-based music band Soulmate.