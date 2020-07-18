Congress councillor’s mantra for Covid-19 cure: Rum and fried eggs

Since being shared online, Gatti’s bizarre homemade recipe video has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens amused. Since being shared online, Gatti’s bizarre homemade recipe video has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens amused.

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak in India, politicians have coming up with unusual remedies to keep the virus at bay. Adding to the growing list is a video of Congress councillor Ravichandra Gatti from Karnataka, who recently shared a homemade recipe to ‘cure coronavirus’.

In the video, which has gone viral, Gatti from Ullal Municipal Council, Mangaluru can be heard telling people that rum, eggs and pepper can prevent and cure Covid-19.

“Add a teaspoonful of ground pepper in 90ml rum and stir it well with your finger and drink it. Eat two half-fried omelettes to ensure that the coronavirus vanishes,” Gatti says in the viral clip.

“I don’t know about what doctors say, but this is my medicine I am saying this not as a politician, but as a citizen of this country and member of the corona committee,” he adds.

However, this is not the first time politicians have suggested bizarre ways to cure the virus. Earlier, a Pakistan politician inspired a meme fest on social media after he suggested that people should sleep in order to fight Covid-19.

In March this year, Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya had said, “We all know cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area. I believe something similar could be done with cow urine, cow dung to cure #coronavirus.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too, in March, told a gathering at the Yog Mahotsav event in Rishikesh that coronavirus can be prevented by overcoming ‘mental illness’.

