AAP, BJP and Congress engage in a war of memes about who will win Delhi elections

Elections in Delhi are just around the corner, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party tweeted a meme that was intended to mock BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. Instead, it ended up starting a war of memes with political rivals BJP and Congress, in which the two rival parties attempted to give the original meme their own spin.

The meme from the 1993 film Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was tweeted from the AAP’s social media handle and wished Tiwari all the best in the upcoming elections.

The meme said that Kajol represented Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan represented Kejriwal and actor Siddharth Ray in the background was Tiwari, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief. The meme implied that Kejriwal was going to win over Delhi, leaving Tiwari gazing wistfully. This isn’t the first time AAP has targeted Tiwari, and the BJP leader has even sought Rs 500 crore in damages from the political rival.

The BJP’s official handle decided to respond in kind, but with an explanation drawn from the film for their own meme.

” SRK (Khan) was a manipulative villain in the movie who was plotting against Kajol and her family. He killed Kajol’s sister. And, in the end, he got killed for his sins. Same fate awaits Kejriwal in Delhi!” the BJP tweeted.

Whoever is handling this account is writing Arvind Kejriwal’s political obituary. SRK was a manipulative villain in the movie who was plotting against Kajol & her family. He killed Kajol’s sister. And, in the end, he got killed for his sins. Same fate awaits Kejriwal in Delhi! https://t.co/Bv2mTHBD2N — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 12, 2020

The Congress party hadn’t been tagged in either of the tweets, but decided to jump in anyway. “The Congress will go away with the bride. You and the BJP will be left watching,” the party’s official handle tweeted in Hindi, with their own version of the meme.

Here’s how people who came across the meme war reacted:

Political meme war at it’s best lmao — Aman (@PareshanLadka) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile Kajol looking at😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NBnuJ7fTBd — Ishwar Shenoy (@IshwarShenoy) January 13, 2020

Political parties trying to be memelords is cringier than tiktok — Ayaan Shaikh (@imAyaanS) January 13, 2020

Alag hi ladai chal rahi hai yahan, next can we use Kuch Kuch Hota Hai please! — 🎵CAAhona Inkar Hai 🎵🏳️‍🌈🇮🇳 (@citizenbolario) January 13, 2020

THE FUTURE OF OUR DEMOCRACY IS BEING DECIDED BY BAAZIGAR MEMES WHAT IS HAPPENING — Mihir Fadnavis (@mihirfadnavis) January 13, 2020

this is probably their most cultured death threat in recent times — dorku (@Dorkstar) January 13, 2020

is bjp twtr just directly giving death threats now — pspspsps (@krazyfrog) January 13, 2020

AAP has been using memes on social media as part of its campaign for the upcoming state since Christmas. So far the party has put up memes from several Bollywood movies including Nayak (2001), Main Hoon Na (2004) and Gully Boy (2019). The Indian Express had also caught up with the brain behind this campaign.

