Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

This funny video of confused baby bird learning to feed itself will make your day

Many young birds start feeding on their own only when they are fully feathered.

One would assume that tasks like flying, hunting for food, and eating on their own come instinctively to all birds and animals. However, this is not always true. Like most creatures, some baby birds have to learn how to hunt and eat by trial and error. In this process, they often make mistakes that can be hilarious to watch.

Since birds are fed by their parents, they initially assume that food will be dropped in their mouths on its own. As a result, fledglings, when exposed to food sources like worms or seeds, just open their mouths and wait instead of picking up the food.

A video that captured this behaviour was shared online by the popular Twitter account Fascinating (@fasc1nate) on October 19. Since being posted, the clip has gathered over six lakh likes.

The undated video was captioned, “Birds are fed by their parents in their infancy. When the time comes to feed themselves, there can be some confusion when the food does not go into their mouth by itself.”

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Rationality does not substitute for experience. No matter how logical the suggestion is, the bird needs to actually go through the mistake to learn.”

Another person said, “We had this spring. Dad had two chicks and for days they refused to feed themselves, just stood at the feeder screaming at him. They finally got it, but it was funny to watch.”

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:48:09 am
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:48:09 am
