Real story behind the viral photo of the crying grandmother-granddaughter

‘A single picture is worth a thousand word.’ However, sometimes the story behind the picture can be heartbreaking. One such picture of a crying old lady along with a schoolgirl is going viral. According to several posts, the viral picture is of a girl who ended up finding her grandmother in an old age home after she visited it as a part of her school tour. The parents had lied to the child and told her that her grandmother was living with relatives when in reality they had dumped her in an old age home. The unexpected reunion between the two brought tears, which was captured by the photographer.

While we live in an era where it is not uncommon for children to leave their parents in old age homes, such was not the case in this particular story. According to a BBC report, the picture that is going viral was photographed by Kalpit S Bhachech back in 2007. While the pair in the picture is indeed granddaughter-grandmother duo, the story behind it is not completely true.

A school organised a tour to an old age home and this girl found her grandmother there. When she used to ask her parents about the whereabouts of grandma, she was told that she has gone to meet her relatives. This is the society we are creating…#Heart_touching.. pic.twitter.com/fHRFVFAFyx — Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) August 21, 2018

To correct the wrong narration, BBC Hindi conducted an interview with the ladies, who clarified the story. Bhakti, the schoolgirl in the picture, told the news channel that though the picture is going viral with a narrative that her grandmother Damyanti behen was left in the old age home, in reality, she was staying there by choice.

Moreover, she also said that it was because of her emotional nature that she broke down and not because of anything else. She was aware that her grandmother was leaving to stay at an old age home but not sure which one, hence the emotional outburst. Watch the complete interview here:

