Sunday, August 29, 2021
‘Great initiative’: Indian firm offers month’s salary as reward for meeting health goals

In a Twitter thread, company CEO Nithin Kamath wrote about how transformation stories tend to inspire and push others.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 29, 2021 6:16:56 pm
month's Salary As Bonus For Employees meet fitness goals, Zerodha Nithin Kamath fitness goals trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has brought immense attention to the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. In an attempt to encourage its employee to prioritise their health and maintain a work-life balance, a financial services company has come up with a creative ’12-month get-healthy goal’ programme.

In a tweet, the founder and CEO of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath, wrote about the impact of the pandemic and how their workforce was the “unhealthiest ever” due to various aspects such as lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance and bad diet, among others. To nudge the team towards a healthier lifestyle, the company will reward employees who make transformations in their life.

“On our internal forum, we asked everyone to set a 12-month get-healthy goal & update the progress every month, to create accountability. To increase participation, we said everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as bonus and 1 lucky draw for Rs 10lks,” tweeted Kamath.

In the following tweet, Kamath wrote how transformation stories tend to inspire and push others. “We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently. Sharing to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs.”

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media. While many praised the company’s initiative, others wondered if it would actually work.

