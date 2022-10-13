scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

This compact and environment-friendly Japanese toilet has netizens impressed

The toilet has a handwash sink attached to it above the water tank.

Japanese toilet with sink attached, Water and space saving sink and toilet, Toilet cum sink Japan, Japan innovation, viral innovations Japan, Indian Express

Japan leads the world when it comes to innovation in things of daily use or otherwise. Every aspect of a Japanese household is made to maximise the use of space and other resources. An example of such innovation is going viral on Twitter.

A photograph of a Japanese toilet that has a sink attached to it is being widely circulated online. The sink allows one to wash their hands over the flush and the dirty water is later reused to flush the toilet.

ALSO READ |Ladakh institute recycles old car into ‘home roof’, leaves Anand Mahindra impressed

This ingenious technique of saving space as well as conserving water has impressed netizens. The photo of this unique toilet-sink was shared online by a Twitter user, Fascinating (@fasc1nate), on October 11. This tweet has gathered over one lakh likes.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “It’s slightly ridiculous, when you think about it, that fresh water is ever used for flushing toilets. I’m sure the poo and wee wouldn’t mind if they were flushed with non-drinkable water.”

Another person commented, “I lived in Japan for almost 5 years back in the 1980s and these were in use even then, except the ones I saw were always the whole top of the tank forming the sink, with the gooseneck coming up in the center back. Everyone carried a hankie to dry their hands.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

However, not everyone was equally impressed. Criticising the usability of the design, a Twitter user wrote, “That miniscule “sink” is totally inadequate to wash your hands. Water will go everywhere.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 10:24:12 am
Next Story

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in opening trade

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement