This compact and environment-friendly Japanese toilet has netizens impressed

Japan leads the world when it comes to innovation in things of daily use or otherwise. Every aspect of a Japanese household is made to maximise the use of space and other resources. An example of such innovation is going viral on Twitter.

A photograph of a Japanese toilet that has a sink attached to it is being widely circulated online. The sink allows one to wash their hands over the flush and the dirty water is later reused to flush the toilet.

This ingenious technique of saving space as well as conserving water has impressed netizens. The photo of this unique toilet-sink was shared online by a Twitter user, Fascinating (@fasc1nate), on October 11. This tweet has gathered over one lakh likes.

On many Japanese toilets, the hand wash sink is attached so that you can wash your hands and reuse the water for the next flush. Japan saves millions of liters of water every year doing this. pic.twitter.com/HmDGu73iqa — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 11, 2022

I lived in Japan for almost 5 years back in the 1980s and these were in use even then, except the ones I saw were always the whole top of the tank forming the sink, with the gooseneck coming up in the center back. Everyone carried a hankie to dry their hands. — Jean Scully (@jeangaijin) October 12, 2022

You can get them in UK too (I replied to this tweet from one!) pic.twitter.com/WGnGXG3Eio — Matthew Shakespeare (@matt_shakey) October 11, 2022

That miniscule “sink” is totally inadequate to wash your hands. Water will go everywhere. — delet 𝖳𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗍𝖾𝗋 (@OlivierOrOliver) October 11, 2022

Do people really not know how toilets work? The water for washing the hands is clean water from the toilet tank. It has never touched the bowl or any germy surface. The water from the little faucet drains back into the tank. — Maître_P (@Maitre_Paine) October 11, 2022

Available in the UK. Admittedly, we chose this to save space rather than save water. pic.twitter.com/AvM64ZqHid — 🗿🍮🌸Ioana🐫☕ (@IoanaLogafatu) October 11, 2022

Its slightly ridiculous, when you think about it, that fresh water is ever used for flushing toilets. I’m sure the poo and wee wouldn’t mind if they were flushed with non-drinkable water. — Bungle1976 (@bungle_1976) October 11, 2022

It’s all about your plumbing techniques 🤪😱😁😎 pic.twitter.com/tkDhilbBa4 — Kevin (@CMOSlabs) October 11, 2022

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “It’s slightly ridiculous, when you think about it, that fresh water is ever used for flushing toilets. I’m sure the poo and wee wouldn’t mind if they were flushed with non-drinkable water.”

Another person commented, “I lived in Japan for almost 5 years back in the 1980s and these were in use even then, except the ones I saw were always the whole top of the tank forming the sink, with the gooseneck coming up in the center back. Everyone carried a hankie to dry their hands.”

However, not everyone was equally impressed. Criticising the usability of the design, a Twitter user wrote, “That miniscule “sink” is totally inadequate to wash your hands. Water will go everywhere.”