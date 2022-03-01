scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
This photo of commuters obeying traffic rules during jam wows all online

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2022 5:35:31 pm
Netizens hoped that it should become a common phenomenon across the country.

Waiting in the traffic is probably something most people find irritating. While it's common to see commuters losing their calm if found in such a situation, a photo reportedly from Mizoram showing people waiting patiently has impressed everyone online.

In an undated picture being circulated on the internet, scores of cars and two-wheelers are seen stuck in a traffic jam. However, not a single driver can be seen trying to cross onto the other side of the road that is absolutely empty.

Mizoram minister earns praise after photo of him mopping hospital floor goes viral

Sandeep Ahlawat, a Twitter user who posted the photo, appreciated the people for waiting patiently and following traffic rules without making a fuss. "I have seen this kind of discipline only in Mizoram. There are no fancy cars, no big egos, no road rage, no honking…. no one is in a tearing hurry," Ahalawat remarked. "There is calm and serenity all around," he said.

The sight not only impressed Ahlawat but also started a conversation online about the lessons that be learned from the people stuck in the traffic. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also weighed in lauding the commuters and saying that the photo is "inspirational".

Reacting to the picture, he tweeted: "What a terrific pic; Not even one vehicle straying over the road marker." Another user replied saying: "Unbelievable credit must go to the state police to do maintaining that discipline. Great."

Others too joined the conversation sharing similar experiences they had in different cities while hoping that it can soon become a reality in the rest of the country as well.

