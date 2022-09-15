‘Comic relief from corridors of power’ as civil aviation ministry responds to iPad price gripe

A Twitter user has left netizens in splits by tagging the civil aviation ministry instead of the consumer affairs ministry in his complaint about his iPad Pro 11.

The ministry led by Jyotiraditya Scindia responded that it wanted to help but was busy providing affordable air travel, after Ankur Sharma tweeted a screenshot of an iPad Pro 11 advertisement on Amazon. “@amazonIN iPad Pro 11 inch was never of Rs 1,76,900. @MoCA_GoI pl take action for unfair trade practices,” he wrote.

Amazon acknowledged the complaint in the comments section. “Thank you for flagging this. Kindly help us with the link of the product you’re referring to, so that we can get this reviewed by our concerned team internally -Hassan,” read the comment.

The e-commerce platform added, “We’ve forwarded your comments as feedback to our relevant team internally to make necessary improvements. Appreciate your understanding. -Paul.”

We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India.#SabUdenSabJuden https://t.co/ogDImlINJe — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) September 14, 2022

Thank you for flagging this. Kindly help us with the link of the product you're referring to, so that we can get this reviewed by our concerned team internally. -Hassan — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) September 14, 2022

Pricing and offers are decision of the sellers. The constantly changing marketplace and our efforts to offer you the lowest price, may result in fluctuations in product pricing over time. The price for a product you find on our website is the best we can offer. -Supriya — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) September 15, 2022

Affordable? Really? Unregulated aur ticket prices jacked up by airlines at their whims and fancy? Get your facts and statements right please! https://t.co/mXq4FRoBIP — Kungfu Panda, a warrior of black and white (@avinashhemmady) September 15, 2022

Epic reply!! A tinge of comic relief comes from the power corridors. https://t.co/YjwILX1A83 — samiran sarangi (@samirandel) September 15, 2022

What is more funny here, they trolling the guy or they saying AFFORDABLE ?? https://t.co/QeVRRo4JNc — Tushar Panda ତୁଷାର ପଣ୍ଡା 🇮🇳 (@tusharpanda85) September 15, 2022

As Sharma’s tweet gained traction, users pointed out his mistake. “This isnt ipad Air so not civil aviation jurisdiction,” a user commented.

The civil aviation ministry’s reply struck a chord among netizens and some users came up with sarcastic remarks over “affordable air travel”. A user commented, “Epic reply!! A tinge of comic relief comes from the power corridors.” Another wrote, “What is more funny here, they trolling the guy or they saying AFFORDABLE ??”