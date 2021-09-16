‘Do we really know engineers?’: Comic’s gig on Engineers’ Day has left netizens ROFL-ing!

Aiyoo Shraddha, who is known for her comedy satire content, has amused netizens with her new video, “Do we really know engineers”.

The clip, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared on her YouTube page on the occasion of Engineers’ Day with a caption that read, “For the love of #engineersday.”

In the clip, the comedian starts with a question, “What exactly are you feeling for us engineers today? On Doctors day, you feel grateful for doctors because saving lives; Teachers day, you are thankful for teachers, because of enlightening lives; Engineers day, are you thankful, grateful, what exactly are you feeling for us today?”

Engineers’ Day is celebrated on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and honour the achievements of the great engineer. This day is celebrated to thank engineers for their contribution to society.

According to the reports, Aiyyo Shraddha is an engineer who worked as an IT employee, but later found her calling as a creative artiste. She began her career as an RJ before moving to anchoring, acting and is now a digital content creator.