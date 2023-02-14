When Comedian Shraddha Jain met PM Modi and he referred to her as ‘Aiyyo’

Social media influencer Shraddha Jain, whose satirical video on how an IT employee feels after being laid off went viral recently, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Jain, who has Aiyyo Shraddha as her username, said PM Modi used “Aiyyo” to greet her as they met.

“Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!” Jain wrote on Instagram.

She shared photographs of her standing next to the prime minister and another along with Kannada actors Yash and Rishabh Shetty.

Jain’s spoof video in which she mimicked an interview about layoffs had impressed many, including business tycoon Harsh Goenka, who had also shared her post. Bringing laughter online, she had said it was easier to forget her ex than to forget the company because of all the corporate goodies they gave her.

In 2021, she had posted a video on YouTube with her funny twist on Engineers’ Day. Tickling the funny bones of netizens she asked what exactly people were feeling about engineers on the day.

According to Jain’s LinkedIn profile, she lives in Bengaluru and is a self-employed comedian. Reports said she worked as an IT employee, but later left her job to pursue her creative inclination. She started her career as an RJ before switching to anchoring and acting.

PM Modi was on his visit to Karnataka to inaugurate Aero India 2023 when he met the actors of hit movies Kantara and KGF-2. He hosted a dinner at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Sunday, which was also attended by actors Rishab Shetty and Yash, producer Vijay Kiragandur, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Rajkumar, comedian Jain, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta, and co-founders of online trading platform Zerodha, Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath.