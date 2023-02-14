scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

When Comedian Shraddha Jain met PM Modi and he referred to her as ‘Aiyyo’

Shraddha Jain's recent satire video on IT employees being laid off had gone viral on social media.

Comedian Shraddha Jain poses for photograph next to PM ModiTaking to Instagram, Jain, who has Aiyyo Shraddha as her username, said PM Modi used "Aiyyo" to greet her as they met.

Social media influencer Shraddha Jain, whose satirical video on how an IT employee feels after being laid off went viral recently, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Jain, who has Aiyyo Shraddha as her username, said PM Modi used “Aiyyo” to greet her as they met.

“Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!” Jain wrote on Instagram.

She shared photographs of her standing next to the prime minister and another along with Kannada actors Yash and Rishabh Shetty.

Jain’s spoof video in which she mimicked an interview about layoffs had impressed many, including business tycoon Harsh Goenka, who had also shared her post. Bringing laughter online, she had said it was easier to forget her ex than to forget the company because of all the corporate goodies they gave her.

In 2021, she had posted a video on YouTube with her funny twist on Engineers’ Day. Tickling the funny bones of netizens she asked what exactly people were feeling about engineers on the day.

According to Jain’s LinkedIn profile, she lives in Bengaluru and is a self-employed comedian. Reports said she worked as an IT employee, but later left her job to pursue her creative inclination. She started her career as an RJ before switching to anchoring and acting.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

PM Modi was on his visit to Karnataka to inaugurate Aero India 2023 when he met the actors of hit movies Kantara and KGF-2. He hosted a dinner at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Sunday, which was also attended by actors Rishab Shetty and Yash, producer Vijay Kiragandur, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Rajkumar, comedian Jain, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta, and co-founders of online trading platform Zerodha, Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:56 IST
Next Story

Inside Oscar nominees luncheon: MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose pose with Steven Spielberg, Shaunak Sen interacts with Colin Farrell. See pics

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close