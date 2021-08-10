Comedian Atul Khatri prints vaccine certificate on t-shirt for smooth travel: ‘What an idea sirjee’

Photo of his creative t-shirt has taken social media by storm.

As COVID-19 restrictions in the country ease, people are beginning to travel again. However, it’s not a smooth experience. From a negative RTPCR test report mandatory for travel to showing vaccination certificate at various points in a journey, it can be quite cumbersome. So, a comedian came up with a ingenious hack, winning the internet with his creativity.

Comedian Atul Khatri was tired of constantly showing his vaccine certificate at airports and hotels. He decided to display it in a rather grand manner, by plastering it on his attire. And if you’re thinking that he stuck the piece of paper on his shirt, you’re highly mistaken. He actually got a customised t-shirt printed with his certificate, including the QR code, making it accessible for even cross-checking!

“Final Certificate for Covid-19 Vaccination,” read the message on the comedian’s tee.

The photo not only garnered a lot of attention on Instagram and Twitter, but went viral on WhatsApp as well. While many were in splits, others commented saying they could relate to the situation.

As vaccine passports have been made mandatory at various countries, his quirky idea inspired many desi folks online. A few said that his method was effective for airports as well as railways, as it would rid of them of all the hassles for the frequent commuters.

