‘Save sushi’: Comedian’s hilarious take on Delhi’s love for fusion cuisine goes viral

Delhi food lovers couldn't agree more with the comedian's take.

Indians love fusion, especially if it involves food. One of the best examples in this regard is Indian Chinese cuisine. But whether the product of fusion is always good has been hotly debated for ages. Now, one man’s video asking sushi connoisseurs to come together to “save the authenticity” of sushi is winning the internet.

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor shared his take on Delhi’s fusion cuisine culture recently on Instagram, starting a laughing riot online. In his rant on Instagram Reels, he requested the “stakeholders” of Sushi to prevent the famous dish from being sold in west Delhi, particularly Vikaspuri.

Stating that the taste of momos, since their introduction in Vikaspuri two decades ago, have deviated from their original taste, Kapoor argued that desi people’s love for sushi will soon lead to the birth of ‘Tandoori sushi’, ‘Malai sushi’ and even ‘Gravy sushi’.

“Japaneeo, abhi waqt hai, rok lo. Aisi aisi cheezein daal denge na sushi mein. Paneer daal denge sushi mein. Chaap daal denge. Soya sauce ke naam pe, Coca-Cola ke andar sushi daal denge (Japanese people please stop this from happening. People will put even paneer in sushi. Instead of soya sauce, people will dip sushi rolls in Coca Cola),” he said.

Although some of Kapoor’s claims may have seemed to be outrageous on first instance, many agreed with his predictions pointing out that desi people have been making chocolate samosa pav and Oreo Maggi .

And as the video went viral, many netizens said unusual sushi fusions already exist.

Funniest take on sushi ever! West Delhi is the Capital of Haute Cuisine! https://t.co/7XO8VUBMW5 — Marryam H Reshii (@reshii) August 3, 2021

I have had sushi a few times in Delhi and you have to EXPLICITLY tell them not to put mayonnaise on it 😭😭😭 https://t.co/uouMCNEQ45 — peeleraja (@peeleraja) August 4, 2021

India is the original hub of what passes as fusion food. I was stumped when I encountered Chinese bhel in Pune. Btw tandoori chicken sushi is already available in Delhi. I had it in Sakura a few years ago! — Jhuma (@inabluehouse) August 3, 2021

Definitely Kurkure sushi and veg pizza sushi is coming from delhi 😆 — Purrkaj Caturvedi blog 🙀 🏳️‍🌈 (@citizenbolario) August 3, 2021

And butter 🧈 1 pack + 1 cheej shredded — In Mountains we Trust (@1n_mts_v_trust) August 4, 2021

Sushi on Pizza — Samir & his furboy Oreo❣🐈 (@samirkapoor1971) August 4, 2021

This is so true 😎can’t stop smiling 🙂 — Manish Sahi (@mansahi) August 3, 2021

As the comedian’s take on Delhi food culture started a hilarious conversation online, he shared a second part of the video. Kapoor went on to suggest some desi names for sushi joints, and quipped that in a few years such fusion Japanese joints can even launch a franchise.

