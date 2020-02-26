A comedian’s spoof of Trump’s mispronunciations at Motera is going viral

People loved how Trump’s responses are in perfect sync to his questions. People loved how Trump’s responses are in perfect sync to his questions.

There were plenty of jokes and memes on social media after US President Donald Trump mispronounced multiple words at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Gujarat on Monday. Now comedian Jose Covaco has come up with a video of him attempting to get the US president to say the names correctly, and it has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Covaco pretends to be a customer service executive attempting to tell the US president about how to pronounce all the Indian names and terms that were said during the speech. The video shows him attempting to simplify the pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar’s name (“imagine the greatest cricketer to be Chinese”) and Swami Vivekananda among others for Trump.

Watch the video:

The hilarious video got over 5 lakh views on Facebook and another 2 lakh on Twitter. Here are many of the reactions to the video:

Covaco isn’t the first to poke fun at the US president’s attempts to say Indian words. The Daily Show hosted by Trevor Noah had already done this bit about it:

Trump ended his first visit to India as US president and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreeing to elevate ties between their countries to a “comprehensive global strategic partnership”, giving it broader scope and scale.

Trump, who held bilateral talks with Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, announced a defence deal of more than USD 3 billion under which India will buy US military equipment including MH-60R naval and AH-64E Apache helicopters.

