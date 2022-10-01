scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Colombian woman finds jalebi ‘so slimy’; sweet snack lovers call it ‘red flag’

An Indian, Hanuman Gowda, married to a Colombian woman, made his wife try jalebi and the sweet snack lovers could not agree with her reaction.

jalebi, Colombian woman tries jalebi, foreigner tries jalebi, jalebi experiment, colombian finds jalebi slimy, indian expressThe woman who wears a bindi does not seem to like the sweet snack and cannot eat more. She gives the jalebi to another person and says, "Honey, no!"

Indians love to savour sugar-syrup seeping jalebis. They satiate their sugar craving by flocking bakeries and street shops selling mouth-watering orange whorls.

While Indians relish the sweet snack, foreigners might have a different opinion. An Indian, Hanuman Gowda, married to a Colombian woman, made his wife try jalebi and the sweet snack lovers could not agree with her reaction.

In a video shared by the woman Colleen Gowda, shows her biting a yellow-coloured jalebi. She smiles and says, “why is it so slimy?”. She takes another bite while her husband is heard saying shocking, “slimy, she says!” The woman who wears a bindi does not seem to like the sweet snack and cannot eat more. She gives the jalebi to another person and says, “Honey, no!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by colleen gowda (@colleengowda)

The text insert in the video reads, “My Colombian wife tries jalebi for the first time”. The caption of the post reads, “Don’t cancel her at least she’s trying.”

The woman’s reaction left jalebi lovers heartbroken and one user even regarded it as a red flag. A user commented, “It should not be slimy… don’t be cheap… buy from a good place!!! If she doesn’t like it… her taste buds are broken…” Another user wrote, “Cancelled! jk .. go for gulab jamun next.”

Foreigners trying out Indian food intrigue netizens often. In August this year, an Australian content creator Tannar took the internet by storm as she tried Indian snacks ranging from spicy bhakarwadi, murraku, khari, lime pickle to soan papdi. Out of the items, soan papdi was her favourite and she said “It’s like a harder cotton candy. And it tastes like a cake, with almonds. Where has this been all my life.”

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 12:06:25 pm
