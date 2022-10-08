scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

‘Cold coffee Maggi’ video leaves netizens disgusted

Netizens expressed their disgust at the weird food combination in the comments section.

cold coffee maggi, maggi, weird food, bizarre food, maggi and cold coffee, indian expressAfter being cooked, ‘cold coffee Maggi’ is transferred to a plate and the man adds ketchup to give the finishing touch.

From cotton candy to raspberry ice cream dolly, social media users have seen a lot of bizarre food experiments with one of India’s favourite instant noodles – Maggi. However, the latest addition to the list is ‘cold coffee Maggi’.

A clip shared by Instagram user Chef Kaandi shows a man pouring cold coffee onto a frying pan. He opens the packet of Maggi and adds the instant noodles to the beverage. He goes on to add capsicum, chopped onion, coriander, and tastemaker. Finally, he adds coffee powder also on top of the sizzling food. After being cooked, ‘cold coffee Maggi’ is transferred to a plate and the man adds ketchup to give the finishing touch.

“Comment me RIP MAGGI likhe Video source – Internet,” read the caption of the clip. Netizens expressed their disgust at the weird food combination in the comments section. A user commented, “Starbucks walo please have a look.” Another user wrote, “RIP Maggie.”

In May this year, users were left disgusted when the mango Maggi recipe video was posted. Along with the instant noodles being cooked with masala in ghee, a woman was seen adding mango juice and even ripe mango cubes to the broth. The long list of weird experiments with Maggi includes Fanta Maggi, raspberry ice cream Maggi, Maggi milkshake, Coca-Cola Maggi and so on.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:11:15 pm
