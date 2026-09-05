Stray dogs rescue woman from sexual assault in Coimbatore; accused apprehended

A pack of stray dogs in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has been hailed online after they appeared to intervene when a minor allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman.
According to the Times of India, the incident happened in the early hours of Friday. The woman, who is said to be mentally challenged and frequently spends time by the roadside, was sitting near a group of stray dogs when the boy approached her.
CCTV footage from the area shows the minor, whom the police suspect was under the influence of alcohol, attempting to drive the dogs away. He is seen throwing a stone towards them, causing the animals to move away. However, one dog remained relatively close to the woman, while the others stayed farther away.
The police said the boy then allegedly tried to sexually assault the woman. When she began screaming, the nearby dog suddenly moved towards him and attacked, biting his legs and pulling him away from the woman. The other dogs, which had been at some distance, also reacted to the commotion.
The boy eventually fled the spot, abandoning the alleged assault. The dog that intervened was seen chasing him for some distance down the road, with the entire episode captured on CCTV.
Interestingly, the police came across the footage while reviewing CCTV recordings as part of an investigation into a separate case. The footage helped investigators identify the minor, who was later apprehended the same day, according to The Tatva.
The video has since triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users praising the animals for reacting when the woman cried for help. Some social media users said the dogs appeared to have sensed the accused’s “bad vibes”.
“This is the reason I always stand with these furry babies no matter what they do,” wrote one user.
“Thanks Dogesh! But this was sooooooooooo painful to even watch,” added another.
“Animals showing more humanity and instinct to protect than actual humans. Absolute heroes,” a third person commented.
“Not all heroes wear capes, some have paws and tails! Amazing loyal protectors,” another user wrote.