Stray dogs rescue woman from sexual assault in Coimbatore; accused apprehended

A pack of stray dogs in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has been hailed online after they appeared to intervene when a minor allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman.

According to the Times of India, the incident happened in the early hours of Friday. The woman, who is said to be mentally challenged and frequently spends time by the roadside, was sitting near a group of stray dogs when the boy approached her.

Stray dogs save woman from assault

CCTV footage from the area shows the minor, whom the police suspect was under the influence of alcohol, attempting to drive the dogs away. He is seen throwing a stone towards them, causing the animals to move away. However, one dog remained relatively close to the woman, while the others stayed farther away.