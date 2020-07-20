scorecardresearch
COVID19

Coimbatore goldsmith designs face mask with gold and silver threads, netizens baffled

On social media, many questioned why people would buy these masks while others questioned the effectiveness of the mask.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2020 2:40:10 pm
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Gold mask, Silver mask, gold face mask, golden thread face mask Coimbatore, Goldsmith, Golden mask, 18-carat gold mask, COVID-9 updates, Trending news, Indian Express news. Acharya told ANI that he designed the mask to create awareness among people and emphasise the importance of wearing one. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A Coimbatore-based goldsmith has been designing face masks that have gold and silver thread on them, and baffled netizens are wondering who is buying these.

News agency ANI reported about Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya who designs the masks using thin gold and silver thread.

Acharya told ANI that he designed the mask to create awareness among people and emphasise the importance of wearing masks.

Though each gold mask that is made using 18-carat gold costs around Rs 2.75 lakhs, Acharya said that he has so far received nine orders.

“I’m aware that a common man cannot afford to wear these masks, but rich people can use them for royal weddings,” he added.

Take a look here:

On social media, many questioned why people would buy these masks while others questioned the effectiveness of the mask. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, a man from Bengal came up with a face mask that had LED lights to create awareness about wearing masks.

A businessman from Odisha and a man from Pune got custom-made gold masks for themselves.

