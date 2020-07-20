Coimbatore goldsmith designs face mask with gold and silver threads, netizens baffled

Acharya told ANI that he designed the mask to create awareness among people and emphasise the importance of wearing one. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI) Acharya told ANI that he designed the mask to create awareness among people and emphasise the importance of wearing one. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A Coimbatore-based goldsmith has been designing face masks that have gold and silver thread on them, and baffled netizens are wondering who is buying these.

News agency ANI reported about Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya who designs the masks using thin gold and silver thread.

Acharya told ANI that he designed the mask to create awareness among people and emphasise the importance of wearing masks.

Though each gold mask that is made using 18-carat gold costs around Rs 2.75 lakhs, Acharya said that he has so far received nine orders.

“I’m aware that a common man cannot afford to wear these masks, but rich people can use them for royal weddings,” he added.

Take a look here:

Tamil Nadu: Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, a goldsmith from Coimbatore has designed masks using gold & silver strings. He says,”the gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakhs& the silver mask costs Rs 15,000. Around 9 orders have been confirmed so far” pic.twitter.com/HJDIBrfDTd — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

On social media, many questioned why people would buy these masks while others questioned the effectiveness of the mask. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I seriously want to know who out there is purchasing these masks — XOXO (@SINGHUDIT07) July 19, 2020

Agar Corona hua toh isi ko bechkar treatment kara sakte hai.. — Hemant Kothari (@HemantKothari3) July 19, 2020

How many people try this mask before buying it a 15 rupees mask will give better protection then this — Reader (@Reader02674693) July 19, 2020

Gold is commonly used…. But commonsense is rare… ईश्वर सद्बुद्धि दे। — Kuldeep (@Kul_deep0808) July 19, 2020

By the way this is great investment as you can sell it fir your treatment if you got corona😂🙏 — RAJVEER JATAV 🙏 (@RajveerJatab) July 19, 2020

Two Risks

1- Someone stealing it

2-if stolen then Corona will surely be happy for this extreme stupidity of useless showoff . — SUⓂ️ℹ️🥦™ (@CrazyFunday) July 19, 2020

Waiting to hear about a Platinum Mask pic.twitter.com/0PdQ2tH5hO — Gurcharanjeet Singh (@Gurcharanjeet) July 19, 2020

I duly respect his efforts for this creativity but having it done at the time of crisis, when our economy has fallen low and people are together fighting the battle of life, is not justified. On the contrary, it will raise security concerns for the person who will wear it. — Ronit Kumar (@RonitKu41439) July 20, 2020

There are people starving on the streets…. pic.twitter.com/2yDNb6krTC — Twenty-Fifth Shashank (@iamnots8n) July 19, 2020

Recently, a man from Bengal came up with a face mask that had LED lights to create awareness about wearing masks.

A businessman from Odisha and a man from Pune got custom-made gold masks for themselves.

