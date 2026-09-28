‘Promote him’: Internet praises cop who clung to smugglers’ car roof for 40 km

A dramatic video shared widely across social media has captured the internet’s admiration after showcasing a Tamil Nadu Police constable clinging to the roof of a speeding vehicle for nearly 40 km to foil an escape attempt by suspected smugglers.
The viral clip, posted on X by the Tamil Nadu Police, shows a white Hyundai Creta speeding along a highway in Coimbatore with Grade 1 Constable M Velmurugan lying flat on its roof, holding firm to prevent the suspects, who were allegedly carrying banned tobacco products, from getting away.
The police said a highway patrol team acted promptly on receiving information about the fleeing vehicle and eventually intercepted it. They arrested three men, reportedly from Rajasthan, in connection with the incident.
Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Dr Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal commended Constable Velmurugan for his courage, presence of mind and commitment to duty during the dangerous interception.
See the post here:
சட்டவிரோத செயலைத் தடுக்க, துணிச்சலுடன் செயல்பட்ட காவலர் வேல்முருகன்
தமிழ்நாடு காவல்துறை தலைமை இயக்குநர் / காவல்துறைப் படைத்தலைவர் Dr. மகேஷ் குமார் அகர்வால், IPS, அவர்கள், ஆபத்தான சூழ்நிலையிலும் குற்றவாளிகளைப் பிடிக்க துணிச்சலுடனும், துரிதமாகவும் செயல்பட்ட முதல் நிலைக் காவலர் எண்… pic.twitter.com/r5ml3qN3Sz
— Tamil Nadu Police (@tnpoliceoffl) September 27, 2026
The video quickly gained momentum on social media, drawing a wave of reactions. “pls promote him and set this as an example for others to follow and emulate. If the police force is like this, then citizens never have to worry. Let’s make TN crime-free, and such dedicated persons need to be promoted, sir. Hope you will consider people’s request,” a user wrote.
“Immediately promote him to the next higher rank. That’s the best reward one can give,” another user commented.
“His courage, demonstrated by acting without regard for his own life and safety, is highly commendable and deserving of not only praise but also a promotion in rank,” a third user reacted.
The incident took place Sunday near the Karumathampatti toll gate, where the police were conducting checks based on information about the alleged smuggling of contraband, including tobacco products.
According to the post the Tamil Nadu Police shared on X, Velmurugan attempted to intercept the suspicious Hyundai Creta. The occupants allegedly accelerated the vehicle towards the constable in an attempt to escape, forcing him to climb onto the car to protect himself and prevent the suspects from fleeing.
Vel Murugan remained on the roof of the moving vehicle as it continued for several kilometres before the police finally intercepted it. The police said further investigation is underway into the alleged smuggling activity and the circumstances surrounding the attempted escape.