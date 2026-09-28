‘Promote him’: Internet praises cop who clung to smugglers’ car roof for 40 km

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Dr Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal commended Constable Velmurugan for his courage, presence of mind and commitment to duty during the dangerous interception. (Photo: Tamil Nadu Police/X)

A dramatic video shared widely across social media has captured the internet’s admiration after showcasing a Tamil Nadu Police constable clinging to the roof of a speeding vehicle for nearly 40 km to foil an escape attempt by suspected smugglers.

The viral clip, posted on X by the Tamil Nadu Police, shows a white Hyundai Creta speeding along a highway in Coimbatore with Grade 1 Constable M Velmurugan lying flat on its roof, holding firm to prevent the suspects, who were allegedly carrying banned tobacco products, from getting away.

The police said a highway patrol team acted promptly on receiving information about the fleeing vehicle and eventually intercepted it. They arrested three men, reportedly from Rajasthan, in connection with the incident.