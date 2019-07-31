Toggle Menu
Indians mourn Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s demise with #CCDMemories

People spoke about how they had gone on dates, met their future spouses and struck business deals over a cup of coffee in a Cafe Coffee Day outlet.

People are going down memory lane remembering all the wonderful times they had at a CCD outlet.

Many expressed surprise after the demise of VG Siddhartha, the founder of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, was announced Wednesday. But it also resulted in people taking to social media to share their fondest memory at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in the country. People spoke about how they had gone on dates, met their future spouses and struck business deals over a cup of coffee.

Paying tribute to Siddhartha with #CCDMemories, people shared their memories. Many also said the staff of the coffee chain would need their support following the CEO’s demise.

Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, was first reported missing on Monday evening by his driver. After a rigorous search over two days, his body was finally found on the banks of the Netravati river near Mangaluru.

Here are some of the best tweets with #CCDMemories:

Coffee Day Enterprises named independent director SV Ranganath as the interim chairman following Siddhartha’s death.

Hours before his disappearance, Siddhartha had called his personal staff at the Cafe Coffee Day head office in Bengaluru and informed them about a letter to be disseminated. The purported letter referred to the “tremendous pressure” he was under from lenders and “harassment” from Income Tax officials. And that he was “very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me”.

The coffee chain – Café Coffee Day – started by Siddhartha in 1993, has about 1,600 outlets across India and some other countries including the Czech Republic and Austria, Malaysia and Egypt. It has over 18,000 employees, owns plantations in Chikmagalur, and had ventured into vending. The group had diversified into real estate, logistics, information technology and metals.

