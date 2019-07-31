Indians mourn Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s demise with #CCDMemories

Many expressed surprise after the demise of VG Siddhartha, the founder of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, was announced Wednesday. But it also resulted in people taking to social media to share their fondest memory at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in the country. People spoke about how they had gone on dates, met their future spouses and struck business deals over a cup of coffee.

Advertising

Paying tribute to Siddhartha with #CCDMemories, people shared their memories. Many also said the staff of the coffee chain would need their support following the CEO’s demise.

Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, was first reported missing on Monday evening by his driver. After a rigorous search over two days, his body was finally found on the banks of the Netravati river near Mangaluru.

Here are some of the best tweets with #CCDMemories:

.@bhash and I met in 2011 at the CCD behind my house and we talked about what Ola can become (was doing ~10 rides a day then). His passion was infectious and impressive and it was in that CCD on that day, that we agreed on Rohit & I making an angel investment in Ola #CCDmemories — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) July 31, 2019

My first memories of going out with friends and having a cup of coffee happened only with the inception of cafe coffee day. Sad news #RIPSiddhartha #cafecofeeday — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 31, 2019

All our meetings during college days happened at #CafeCoffeeDay followed by Business meets and late-night chats. Thanks for creating a platform for many entrepreneurs and being a role model for the business #CCDFounder #siddartha. May You Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/jovQvsaYYk — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) July 31, 2019

The default ‘meeting point’. A lot of startups have born here, a lot of dreams have taken wings. Some of the billion dollar companies today, started as a single man team on its tables. CCD is an emotion, not a just coffee shop. #CCDMemories #VGSiddarth — Harshie Rapal (@harshdeeprapal) July 31, 2019

Spent night after night sitting in CCD outlet inside Apollo Hospital, Delhi. The room for attendents was crowded and noisy and also didn’t have power point for my laptop.

CCD staff were helpful and accommodating. Used to leave when their morning clean-up began.#CCDMemories — Arunudoy ভট্টাচার্য (@ArunudoyB) July 31, 2019

Any one remembers that CCD on Bangalore Mysore highway.. we used to take bikes and travel upto 70kms just for a cup of espresso and wait there till sunrises.. #ccdmemories — josefjob (@j9900j) July 31, 2019

#ccd …..a lot can happen over coffee ..#CCDmemories met my hubby there for the first time …I guess for so many ppl around this place has been a first meet for marriage talks … — Aarti Pandey (@aarti0787) July 31, 2019

I met my wife first time at @CafeCoffeeDay 8 Yrs ago. Since then, we’ve had so many moments and memories at #CCD that we’ll always cherish! You did all good #VGSiddhartha and You’re not failed, You’ve won all through! #RIPSiddhartha #CafeCoffeeDay #CCDmemories — Kaushal Bhatt (@kaushaltwits) July 31, 2019

#CCDMemories I have literally studied for hours there.#CCD has given every student a place to study, make friends and make memories over coffee. You never failed but sadly the world failed you #RIPSiddhartha — neha goraksha (@nehagoraksha) July 31, 2019

CCD has the same vibe everywhere so whenever I feel homesick in a different city, I just go to the nearest #CCD , have #coffee after coffee and eat chocolate cakes with ice cream. It is my happy place. #RIPVGSiddhartha #CCDFounder #CCDmemories pic.twitter.com/7xD0E4eKNd — Shruti Sharma (@shrutie08) July 31, 2019

A lot could have happened over coffee… You could have tried one more step and sorted ’em all sir.. #VGSiddhartha #CafeCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/jcccDpYXix — B (@BuddhaHarish) July 30, 2019

If you really want to honour #VGSiddhartha please go out and have a coffee at #CafeCoffeeDay. The staff need all the support they can get. You don’t have to post a photo or boast about it. Just do it. And remember the man and the brand he has built. — Mohit Hira (@mohitoz) July 30, 2019 Advertising

Coffee Day Enterprises named independent director SV Ranganath as the interim chairman following Siddhartha’s death.

Hours before his disappearance, Siddhartha had called his personal staff at the Cafe Coffee Day head office in Bengaluru and informed them about a letter to be disseminated. The purported letter referred to the “tremendous pressure” he was under from lenders and “harassment” from Income Tax officials. And that he was “very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me”.

The coffee chain – Café Coffee Day – started by Siddhartha in 1993, has about 1,600 outlets across India and some other countries including the Czech Republic and Austria, Malaysia and Egypt. It has over 18,000 employees, owns plantations in Chikmagalur, and had ventured into vending. The group had diversified into real estate, logistics, information technology and metals.