Coding isn’t enough anymore: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals the one skill engineers need to beat AI

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu recently shared his insights on how software engineers can thrive in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). In an X post, Vembu highlighted the importance of deep domain expertise over relying solely on coding ability.

Further, Vembu stressed that while programming remains a critical foundation, in-depth knowledge of a specific domain ultimately creates real value for customers.

He emphasised that businesses pay not just for writing code, but for ensuring reliability, security, support, and compliance. These are the areas where human judgment and experience are still essential.

“Here is what I tell our software engineers on how to thrive in the AI era: be very good domain experts. Programming skills are the foundation (and we definitely don’t want to lose them), but deep domain knowledge is what customers pay for, along with reliability, security, support and compliance,” Vembu wrote.