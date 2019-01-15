Amazon is selling ‘natural’ coconut shells for nearly Rs 1400 and Indians are in shock!

What trends on the Internet is hard to gauge, and this week it’s all mundane things that have not only given celebrities a stiff competition but also created a huge buzz online. If you thought it was only the humble egg that stole the show online, Netizens chanced upon another such item that blew their minds — coconut shell. Wondering why? Well, it’s because of the fact that is being sold online for a hefty price of Rs 3000!

Advertising

Well, one of the best ways of marketing to fetch a higher price for products is to attach adjectives such as ‘natural’ and ‘organic’, making it the purest kind and thereby a rare possession. And the sellers of this one semi-circular bowl, on Amazon, does the same, dubbing it as “Natural Coconut Shell Cup”.

That’s not all, they also warned that because it’s natural it might have cracks and dents. “This is an actual, real, coconut. Therefore, it may have cracks, dents and imperfections,” seller Century Novelty wrote on the e-commerce site. But thanks to offers, you don’t have to fish out Rs 3000 and can bag it for Rs 1365 and even EMI option is there for those who want to pay in instalments.

Indians who are used to buying the fruit for not more than Rs 40 couldn’t believe when a screenshot of the product started doing rounds on WhatsApp.

No more decoration : chiratta

അത് മതി 🤣 (WA forward) pic.twitter.com/fDqLT3NuFr — Piyu Nair പിയൂ पियू பியு ਪਿਉ పియు 🇮🇳 (@DtPiyu) January 15, 2019

Many wondered if anyone buys the product and its use, so describing the purpose of the ‘cup’, the sellers wrote, “Spice up the Luau Party with Tropical Tableware! Since no luau party is complete until everything is Hawaiian, don’t forget the coconut cups! You can use the Hawaiian coconut cup for serving tropical drinks or as a luau table decoration, be creative!” And in case you don’t believe them, search for #coconutshells on Instagram, where the ‘vegan bowls’ are a hot trend, well at least it promotes recycling, right?

Advertising

While the product has many five-star and four-star reviews, Indians on Twitter couldn’t decide whether they should laugh or cry.

Phew! Seriously??? One coconut shell for 1365 INR only. pic.twitter.com/fNnLSyCnN8 — ⚽️𝕬𝕶⚽️ 🇧🇷🇮🇳 (@anoopxh) January 15, 2019

Me thinking about the 1365 coconut shells we threw in the trash can last year 😫 https://t.co/FwbzAoiZWN — idlemind (@simplyfilmy) January 15, 2019

If at all I knew this earlier, I would have been a millionaire by now :( — Aneel Kanuri (@myflyingthought) January 15, 2019

A joke on those who buy stuff like these, @amazon? https://t.co/idRygs4RGP — Shruti Sanoria (@ShrutiSanoria) January 15, 2019

55% discount! Wow ! I’ll sell some property and invest in coconut shells. — FreeTradeParty (@FreeTradeParty) January 15, 2019

I don’t trust this world anymore. — DoctorSloth (@politics1236) January 15, 2019

What the fresh HELL is this! A lame coconut shell for freaking 1400 bucks! ⁦@amazonIN⁩ Natural Coconut Shell Cup https://t.co/Hsgo77P1wy #amazonfail — Nipun Mittal (@iNipunMittal) January 15, 2019

People have rated it as well 😁 https://t.co/SEHakkQIw7 — rg (@thookpatti) January 15, 2019

Every day, Indian homes must be throwing away millions of dollars of these. https://t.co/lus3xDc024 — Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) January 15, 2019

Would be interesting to know the number of buyers 😂 https://t.co/qJYR2GV2Qp — Anil Pandey (@akpandey67) January 15, 2019