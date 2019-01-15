Amazon is selling ‘natural’ coconut shells for nearly Rs 1400 and Indians are in shock!

Toggle Menu
Dubbing it as "Natural Coconut Shell Cup", the sellers also warned that because it's natural it might have cracks and dents, and you can't complain! There is an EMI option if you can't afford it all at once.

Many were upset they have lost “millions of bucks” till date by throwing away the shells in trash! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

What trends on the Internet is hard to gauge, and this week it’s all mundane things that have not only given celebrities a stiff competition but also created a huge buzz online. If you thought it was only the humble egg that stole the show online, Netizens chanced upon another such item that blew their minds — coconut shell. Wondering why? Well, it’s because of the fact that is being sold online for a hefty price of Rs 3000!

Well, one of the best ways of marketing to fetch a higher price for products is to attach adjectives such as ‘natural’ and ‘organic’, making it the purest kind and thereby a rare possession. And the sellers of this one semi-circular bowl, on Amazon, does the same, dubbing it as “Natural Coconut Shell Cup”.

That’s not all, they also warned that because it’s natural it might have cracks and dents. “This is an actual, real, coconut. Therefore, it may have cracks, dents and imperfections,” seller Century Novelty wrote on the e-commerce site. But thanks to offers, you don’t have to fish out Rs 3000 and can bag it for Rs 1365 and even EMI option is there for those who want to pay in instalments.

Indians who are used to buying the fruit for not more than Rs 40 couldn’t believe when a screenshot of the product started doing rounds on WhatsApp.

Many wondered if anyone buys the product and its use, so describing the purpose of the ‘cup’, the sellers wrote, “Spice up the Luau Party with Tropical Tableware! Since no luau party is complete until everything is Hawaiian, don’t forget the coconut cups! You can use the Hawaiian coconut cup for serving tropical drinks or as a luau table decoration, be creative!” And in case you don’t believe them, search for #coconutshells on Instagram, where the ‘vegan bowls’ are a hot trend, well at least it promotes recycling, right?

While the product has many five-star and four-star reviews, Indians on Twitter couldn’t decide whether they should laugh or cry.

