Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das trolled for calling ‘Tamils’ to attend Bengaluru protest

A remark by a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson has sparked backlash online, with many questioning his intent and grasp of general knowledge.

The CJP launched a nationwide protest campaign on Thursday and announced plans to hold a demonstration in Bengaluru. Sharing details of the protest on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called on his “Tamil friends” to join the movement, which is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and repeated paper leaks.

The announcement video quickly went viral, with many questioning why Das specifically addressed Tamils while inviting people to a protest in Bengaluru.

In a video shared from his X account, Das is seen speaking in Tamil. Translated into English, he says: “Greetings to my fellow Tamils. The next protest is going to be at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 14, at 4 pm. This protest is against a minister who, despite multiple leaks in government examinations, has allowed the process to continue under his watch.”

Das further says, “In Tamil Nadu, students have suffered because of issues surrounding NEET. You have participated in many peaceful protests and helped take our demands to the government. In the future, we will come to both Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but right now your support is very important. Please come to Bengaluru.”

Watch the video:

🚨A message to my Tamil friends! Do participate in the peaceful protest this Sunday, 4 PM, at Freedom Park, Bangalore! See you all there.@Cockroachisback pic.twitter.com/UwQTgPYkx7 — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) June 12, 2026

The clip went viral in no time, with many users pointing out that Das had appealed to Tamils in Bengaluru, instead of addressing Kannadigas.

One user wrote, “Kannada people live in Bangalore in greater numbers than Tamils. Why didn’t you address Kannada people, or do you not know what the people of Karnataka are called?”

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Another commented, “The least you can do is search what language people speak in Karnataka and Bengaluru. LEAST!”

A third person added, “How crazy! Calling Tamil people to protest in Bangalore. Will you call Kannadigas in Chennai? With such a mentality, the Cockroach Party will be crushed without any mercy. Have some basic sense.”

Responding to the criticism, Das took to X and wrote, “Since some expert commentators have suddenly discovered a passion for giving GK lessons, let me clarify: this video was specifically addressed to Tamil friends living in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts and states, inviting them to join Sunday’s peaceful protest. Many people from Tamil Nadu will also be joining us, so this was also a thank-you message for the effort they are putting in.”

#Important: Since some expert commentators have suddenly discovered a passion for giving GK lessons, let me clarify: this video was specifically addressed to Tamil friends living in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts and state, inviting them to join Sunday’s peaceful protest.… https://t.co/Vw4yMHyB95 — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) June 13, 2026

He added, “The protest has been organised with the help of Kannadiga friends and members of the local community, many of whom will also be speaking from the stage. Their support has been invaluable. Since the entire video is in Tamil, I understand how an incorrect impression may have been created. But friends from Bengaluru, neighbouring districts, and even neighbouring states will all be joining us tomorrow in a shared and peaceful call for accountability and a better future.”