Woman gets period during CJP protest, says men rushed to help: ‘They gave me sanitary pads’

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest continues to dominate social media, participants of the demonstrations are sharing personal stories highlighting a deep sense of safety and community they experienced on the ground. Many women have shared that they felt unusually safe despite being out late at night or surrounded by large crowds. And one among them was Instagram user Khushboo (@khushboo.official_15), who recounted how strangers stepped in to help after she unexpectedly got her period during the protest.
In a short video posted on Thursday, she wrote, “They guided me and, in fact, gave me tissue papers to clean up as well as sanitary pads. Thank you so much, everyone.”
In the caption, Khushboo explained that her clothes had been completely stained because of her period. She said a group of men immediately came forward to help.
The video shows one of them taking a sanitary pad out of his backpack and handing it to her while another directs her to a nearby washroom.
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The clip has since gone viral, racking up more than three million views and prompting a flood of reactions from social media users.
“I love my generation normalising menstrual cycle and the man who helped her, you won my respect man you are the real man,” one user wrote.
“Proud to be Gen Z, love my generation more power to all of uhh guys,” another commented.
“I am glad to see this. Thanks for normalising periods. Immense respect for the boy,” a third user added.
Another comment read, “Girls are out on streets because they feel safe and can exercise their freedom of speech and expression not due to police but due to fellow protestors.”