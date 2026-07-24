Woman gets period during CJP protest, says men rushed to help: ‘They gave me sanitary pads’

The video shows one man taking a sanitary pad out of his backpack and handing it to her while another directs her to a nearby washroom.

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest continues to dominate social media, participants of the demonstrations are sharing personal stories highlighting a deep sense of safety and community they experienced on the ground. Many women have shared that they felt unusually safe despite being out late at night or surrounded by large crowds. And one among them was Instagram user Khushboo (@khushboo.official_15), who recounted how strangers stepped in to help after she unexpectedly got her period during the protest.

In a short video posted on Thursday, she wrote, “They guided me and, in fact, gave me tissue papers to clean up as well as sanitary pads. Thank you so much, everyone.”