Follow Us:
Saturday, May 23, 2020
COVID19

Goa forest official rescues cobra with bare hands, video goes viral

The now-viral clip shows the forest official rescuing the cobra with bare hands in Goa's Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2020 8:38:11 pm
Snake, Snake videos, snake rescue, Goa, forest department, Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Trending news, Indian Express news In the video, the official put the snake in a blue pouch before getting hold of it with the help of a stick( Picture credit: Twitter/ Shailendra Singh)

A video of a forest official in Goa rescuing a cobra with bare hands is making the rounds on social media. The video came to light when Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Shailendra Singh shared it on Twitter.

The now-viral clip, which is just over two minutes, shows the forest official rescuing the cobra with bare hands in Goa’s Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary. The video shows the official removing a few blocks from the roof of a building to find the reptile. Subsequently, with the help of a stick, he gets hold of the cobra by its tail and puts it in a blue bag.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Singh wrote, “A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA) It’s not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!”

Watch the video here:

While many who came across the video lauded the official for his bravery, others expressed concern for his safety. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 30,000 views.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement