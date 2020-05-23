Goa forest official rescues cobra with bare hands, video goes viral

In the video, the official put the snake in a blue pouch before getting hold of it with the help of a stick( Picture credit: Twitter/ Shailendra Singh) In the video, the official put the snake in a blue pouch before getting hold of it with the help of a stick( Picture credit: Twitter/ Shailendra Singh)

A video of a forest official in Goa rescuing a cobra with bare hands is making the rounds on social media. The video came to light when Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Shailendra Singh shared it on Twitter.

The now-viral clip, which is just over two minutes, shows the forest official rescuing the cobra with bare hands in Goa’s Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary. The video shows the official removing a few blocks from the roof of a building to find the reptile. Subsequently, with the help of a stick, he gets hold of the cobra by its tail and puts it in a blue bag.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Singh wrote, “A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA) It’s not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!”

Watch the video here:

A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA) It’s not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!@susantananda3 @AnkitKumar_IFS @IFS_Officers @IfsSitanshu @aakashbadhawan pic.twitter.com/8JYIVuPdB2 — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) May 21, 2020

While many who came across the video lauded the official for his bravery, others expressed concern for his safety. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

I was thinking how he will get

down with that cobra and then I saw that bag 😀 — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) May 22, 2020

what an idea sir ji…Using his footwear to keep the bag mouth open!…kudos👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍 — sager🇮🇳 (@iamanindian1234) May 21, 2020

Department must equip their Forest guards with a rescue kit perhaps.Tongs & hooks to say the least. As much as I admire his will and dedication, please take note, He’s bare foot and is rescuing a cobra with a stick. — The Forester (@TheForester16) May 22, 2020

Sir there should be some protective wear for these officials. — Imran Khan (@Imran2195) May 22, 2020

We don’t have any safety tools for our forest officer ? Open hand, open face, no safety rope 🤔are we are running forest department in unorganized way ? @PrakashJavdekar — Vilas Vinayak Chavan (@VilasVinayakCh1) May 21, 2020

Why don’t we have any snake catching equipment? It appears very dangerous to do such work…. — PRIYANKA RAMANATHAN (@priyaramanathan) May 22, 2020

Super tackling by the brave man — Ravi Teja (@RaviTej11632383) May 22, 2020

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 30,000 views.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd