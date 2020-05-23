Goa forest official rescues cobra with bare hands, video goes viral

A video of a forest official in Goa rescuing a cobra with bare hands is making the rounds on social media. The video came to light when Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Shailendra Singh shared it on Twitter.
The now-viral clip, which is just over two minutes, shows the forest official rescuing the cobra with bare hands in Goa’s Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary. The video shows the official removing a few blocks from the roof of a building to find the reptile. Subsequently, with the help of a stick, he gets hold of the cobra by its tail and puts it in a blue bag.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Singh wrote, “A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA) It’s not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!”
Watch the video here:
While many who came across the video lauded the official for his bravery, others expressed concern for his safety. Take a look at some of the reaction here:
I was thinking how he will get
down with that cobra and then I saw that bag 😀
— Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) May 22, 2020
what an idea sir ji…Using his footwear to keep the bag mouth open!…kudos👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍
— sager🇮🇳 (@iamanindian1234) May 21, 2020
Department must equip their Forest guards with a rescue kit perhaps.Tongs & hooks to say the least. As much as I admire his will and dedication, please take note, He’s bare foot and is rescuing a cobra with a stick.
— The Forester (@TheForester16) May 22, 2020
Sir there should be some protective wear for these officials.
— Imran Khan (@Imran2195) May 22, 2020
We don’t have any safety tools for our forest officer ? Open hand, open face, no safety rope 🤔are we are running forest department in unorganized way ? @PrakashJavdekar
— Vilas Vinayak Chavan (@VilasVinayakCh1) May 21, 2020
Why don’t we have any snake catching equipment? It appears very dangerous to do such work….
— PRIYANKA RAMANATHAN (@priyaramanathan) May 22, 2020
Super tackling by the brave man
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTej11632383) May 22, 2020
Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 30,000 views.
