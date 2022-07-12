Cobra takes refuge inside sneaker, gripping rescue video has everyone on edge

Hot, sultry days in the summer months lead us all to hope for a good rainy season. However, the respite from the heat comes with its own set of woes, what with water-logging and power cuts to the prospect of finding unwanted creatures lurking in or around our homes to catch some warmth. A video that is currently going viral shows one such creature hiding in a shoe!

As rainwater seeps into the nests of snakes, it is not unusual for the reptiles to look for shelter inside people’s homes, vehicles or even random objects. The latest video shows how rescuers secured an Indian cobra that took refuge inside a training sneaker.

In the video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a woman wildlife expert is seen carefully tugging at the sneaker with a snake tong. While at first only a faint hissing sound is heard, as soon as she nudges it more, the snake appears, its hood spread wide. The visibly agitated creature is seen poised to attack.

The woman, however, is heard calmly warning people to be careful during monsoon, and urging them to gently shake or nudge objects before taking or wearing them in case there is a snake inside. As the cobra continues to try to intimidate the woman, even attempting to attack her a few times, the expert takes her time and gently removes it using the tong.

As the video went viral, many admitted that the sight of the cobra emerging from the shoe “sent shivers down the spine”, while others said they would burn the shoe and never wear sneakers again.

From toilets to air conditioners and kitchen cabinets, during monsoons and the breeding season, the slithery reptiles can be found in the most unusual spaces.