Cobra ‘hibernates’ inside scooter, here’s how a man pulled it out. Watch video

Snake, a slithery intruder, is often found at unexpected nooks and corners, sending shivers down the spine of the one who spots it. This time, it was a cobra that hid inside a scooter and shocked the internet.

In a viral video, a man is seen pulling out the reptile from the scooter with his bare hands.The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows the man untangling the reptile from the scooter. As the cobra refuses to budge, the man is seen cautiously pulling it out. The cobra is heard hissing but the man manages to make the serpent land on ground holding it by its tail. Terrified onlookers are seen capturing video of the happenings in the background.

“Scooty’s are turning out to be a nice place for Cobras to hibernate. A trained rescuer takes it out safely. Never Rey these stunts on your own,” Nanda captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

Scooty’s are turning out to be a nice place for Cobras to hibernate. A trained rescuer takes it out safely. Never Rey these stunts on your own. pic.twitter.com/4uftl94Nl2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 3, 2022

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 35,600 views on Twitter. Several users appreciated the man for carefully handling the snake. A user commented, “I appreciate n admire his handling.” Another user wrote, “Should be very Careful. Only Professionals should do such rescue jobs. Beware of Poisonous Snakes or Animals. Anyway Thanks to him. Appreciated Congratulations God bless him.” A third user identified the man as Avinash Yadav from Korba in Chhattisgarh. “Rescuer is avinash yadav, my very good friend from korba, chhattisgarh,” read the comment.

I appreciate n admire his handling — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) November 3, 2022

Should be very Careful. Only Professionals should do such rescue jobs. Beware of Poisonous Snakes or Animals. Anyway Thanks to him. Appreciated Congratulations God bless him — Nallalarao.nsj Prabhakar (@nallalarao) November 3, 2022

Should be very Careful. Only Professionals should do such rescue jobs. Beware of Poisonous Snakes or Animals. Anyway Thanks to him. Appreciated Congratulations God bless him — Nallalarao.nsj Prabhakar (@nallalarao) November 3, 2022

rescuer is avinash yadav, my very good friend from korba, chhattisgarh — Ravi S Kumar रवि एस कुमार (@IFS_rsk) November 3, 2022

Look at that pomeranian dog how he is watching the rescue act as if understands everything 😊😁😁 just adorable 🐕 — JayJayWanti (@Indus4valley) November 3, 2022

Shouldn't he be wearing some kind of safety gear? One mistake and he is done. — Gaurav (@GK_halfPhd) November 3, 2022

The clip was initially shared by Instagram user Avinash Yadav, whose bio says he is a conservationist and is involved in animal rescue service. The Instagram account includes several intriguing videos of the scary reptile.

In September this year, a King Cobra resided inside a Kerala family’s car for about a month and travelled for about 200 km. The family members were unaware of the reptile’s presence and were left scared after spotting the King Cobra’s skin inside the vehicle. After days, the reptile was rescued by the forest department from a heap of coconut husks in the family’s neighbourhood.