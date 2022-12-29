scorecardresearch
Photo of coach Gurcharan Singh going to bat at 87 makes netizens nostalgic

Gurcharan Singh played 37 first-class matches and was awarded the Dronacharya Award, India’s highest sports coaching honour, in 1987.

People who follow their passion never get too old for the things they love. Just like Gurcharan Singh, who still plays cricket at 87. The Dronacharya Award recipient has produced 12 international cricketers and over 100 national players.

A photo of cricket’s grand old man, clad in full cricket gear, going out to bat was shared on Twitter and it made many netizens nostalgic as they had fond memories of being coached by him.

Also Read |This is how an Assam man met Virat Kohli by spending Rs 23,000

Vijay Lokapally, sports journalist and author, shared the photo Wednesday. He wrote, “Mr Gurcharan Singh. Lovable coach. True Dronacharya. Going out to bat. He is 86. See the excitement. He always says “my oxygen comes from the ground.” He has produced 15 internationals and close to 100 national players. What a magnificent inspiration. A father figure.”

“I remember training under guchi paaji and his commitment towards cricket has been unmatchable,” commented a user. “Got coached by him in Yamuna sports complex about 15 yrs ago, was in 70s and still was so active in field, regularly bowled off spin in nets and rode bike as well, didn’t like when batsmen will leave ball in nets, promoter of bazball,” another netizen recalled. “He was our coach @ St. Columba’s school in Delhi. 1970’s. Have had the privilege to be coached by him. Known as Guchhi Sir in school. His son, Gursharan played for India,” shared a third.

Gurcharan Singh was born on March 25, 1935, in Rawalpindi and came to Patiala during Partition as a refugee in 1947. He played 37 first-class matches and was awarded the Dronacharya Award, India’s highest sports coaching honour, in 1987. He coached 12 international cricketers, including Maninder Singh, Kirti Azad, Gursharan Singh, Ajay Jadeja, and Murali Kartik among others.

