Co-founder’s post on ‘interview hacks’ his company uses to hire ‘driven people’ triggers debate: ‘Interviews at 11 pm, on Sunday’

Amid a fierce debate on social media about toxic work culture after a CEO’s LinkedIn post advising freshers to work for 18 hours a day went viral, another post by a co-founder of a healthcare company is being talked about online.

Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder of Pristyn Care, posed on LinkedIn about “interesting interview hacks” his company used to find “Special Driven people with the right attitude” and netizens are finding it problematic.

His post contained seven points from ringing the candidates at 8 am to find early risers to scheduling telephonic interviews at 11 pm to look for late workers. He also wrote about getting the candidates “to spend 6-8 hours in office to test culture and patience”. He said he also scheduled interviews on Sunday to test their commitment. Lastly, he also wrote how he asked outstation candidates to show up next day for an interview.

A Twitter account named The Educated Moron tweeted a screenshot of the LinkedIn post and wrote, “Don’t apply to work in such companies if you have even an iota of self-respect.” The tweet has received more than 10,000 likes since being posted Thursday.

“I have worked in this company for 3 months. And this guy seriously wants everyone to work atleast 12 hours a day in the office. He used to scold/shout at the employees in front of 60-70people. I have seen some of them crying too. Sometimes I have seen him checking on employees. who is leaving early. And early se I mean before 7pm,” commented a Twitter user.

“In a world where people are talking about compensating candidates for the time and efforts they put in clearing different interview rounds, this guy is asking for an 11pm interview! Beyond toxic!” wrote another.

Pristyn Care is a Gurugram-based health-tech company that was founded in 2018.