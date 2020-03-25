‘I believe in this horoscope’: Mumbai police turns astrologer amid coronavirus crisis

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people responding to the tweet. Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people responding to the tweet.

You can bet on Mumbai Police to come up with its own witty and quirky way urging people to stay indoors as India enters into an unprecedented 21-day lockdown to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Its latest tweet bears testimony to that and has won praise online.

This time, the Mumbai Police has “predicted” the future of all 12 zodiac signs in the horoscope. “For once (and only once), the stars may definitely favour you if you follow these predictions!” they tweeted, along with a image of all the zodiac sings alongside the predictions that read, “You will be spending time in your home.”

With over 10,000 likes and 2,500 retweets, many praised the quirkiness of the Mumbai police social media team. “Terrific! Good sense of humour. Salute, to the one who thought of it.” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Mumbai Police and it’s unfailing sense of humour as it works away 24/7 https://t.co/YMTc4p5TZk — Arpita Sen (@ArpitaS) March 25, 2020

Mumbai Police ka apna alag hi swag hai !! 😂😂 https://t.co/NTB32zwaV7 — करो ना निंदा™ (@aayushsaran) March 25, 2020

Funny but precise advice by Mumbai Police 👍 https://t.co/0OygVDUEfG — Praveen Kulkarni (@prkulkarni) March 25, 2020

I do completely believe in this horoscope. Check what’s for you https://t.co/NjRvUvbYGg — Nishank Jain (@batman_tweets) March 24, 2020

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has affected over 500 people in India and resulted in 11 deaths.

