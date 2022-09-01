scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Watch video: Close shave for pedestrian as car rams over autorickshaw

Telangana Police officer V C Sajjanar captioned the clip, "Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck? Be responsible on Roads #RoadSafety."

narrow escape, woman escape from car auto collision, indian expressMany users urged people to be responsible on roads and make laws stringent.

Pedestrians are prone to many dangers on the road. A chilling video, shared by Telangana ADGP showing a pedestrian’s narrow escape from being run over by a car has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Indian Police Service officer V C Sajjanar shows a busy road where a woman is seen walking past a stationary autorickshaw with its driver seated inside. Suddenly a speeding car hits the three-wheeler from behind and topples the vehicle. In a matter of seconds, the woman escapes the vehicles’ collision as the autorickshaw turns turtle and falls onto the other side while the car hits a post.

ALSO READ |Watch: Kerala boy escapes death twice while riding a bicycle

The Telangana Police officer captioned the clip, “Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck? Be responsible on Roads #RoadSafety.”

Watch the video here:

Many users urged people to be responsible on roads and make laws stringent. A user commented, “True Sir, Driving has to be responsible. Walking/Crossing on road has to be responsible. Overall road presence in any way has to be responsible. Government can be coach but citizens have to be good Samaritans.”

Another user wrote, “Citizens should realise safety of others also is their responsibility. We all should strongly oppose Drunken driving, minor driving, rash driving to make our city driving safe for all.” A third user pointed out that the autorickshaw driver was not lucky. “Nothing narrow about it for the autorickshaw driver who was parked at the wrong side at the wrong time hope he is alright,” read the comment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

In March, a video showing an eight-year-old boy’s miraculous escape from a fatal accident left internet users shocked. The clip showed the boy riding a bicycle on a busy road and he bumped into a two-wheeler approaching from the opposite side. He fell off the cycle and skidded off the road and in seconds a state bus ran over his cycle. The boy miraculously managed to escape unhurt.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:06:48 pm
Next Story

Rajasthan: Police cite ‘free FIR registration’, ‘false cases’ as reasons for high rape figures in state

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement