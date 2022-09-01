Watch video: Close shave for pedestrian as car rams over autorickshaw

Pedestrians are prone to many dangers on the road. A chilling video, shared by Telangana ADGP showing a pedestrian’s narrow escape from being run over by a car has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Indian Police Service officer V C Sajjanar shows a busy road where a woman is seen walking past a stationary autorickshaw with its driver seated inside. Suddenly a speeding car hits the three-wheeler from behind and topples the vehicle. In a matter of seconds, the woman escapes the vehicles’ collision as the autorickshaw turns turtle and falls onto the other side while the car hits a post.

The Telangana Police officer captioned the clip, “Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck? Be responsible on Roads #RoadSafety.”

Many users urged people to be responsible on roads and make laws stringent. A user commented, “True Sir, Driving has to be responsible. Walking/Crossing on road has to be responsible. Overall road presence in any way has to be responsible. Government can be coach but citizens have to be good Samaritans.”

Another user wrote, “Citizens should realise safety of others also is their responsibility. We all should strongly oppose Drunken driving, minor driving, rash driving to make our city driving safe for all.” A third user pointed out that the autorickshaw driver was not lucky. “Nothing narrow about it for the autorickshaw driver who was parked at the wrong side at the wrong time hope he is alright,” read the comment.

In March, a video showing an eight-year-old boy’s miraculous escape from a fatal accident left internet users shocked. The clip showed the boy riding a bicycle on a busy road and he bumped into a two-wheeler approaching from the opposite side. He fell off the cycle and skidded off the road and in seconds a state bus ran over his cycle. The boy miraculously managed to escape unhurt.