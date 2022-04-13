Climate activist Licypirya Kangujam gives juice to soldier, wins hearts online. Watch video

Climate activist Licypirya Kangujam was moved by exhausted personnel of the Indian Army patrolling through her village in Manipur. As an expression of gratitude, Kangujam gave them juice and a video showing her sweet gesture has won hearts online.

In the 32-second clip, the 10-year-old girl is seen giving a packet of juice to a soldier. The soldier also gives her a packet of biscuits and both of them greet each other. Then, she runs forward to another soldier and gives him a bottle of juice. One of the soldiers is seen waving at the camera. The camera pans to show other soldiers coming forward.

“A platoon of Indian Army patrolled through our village road on 24th March. I gave them juice as I saw them exhausted & to show them gratitude. In return, one of the jawans gave me a packet of biscuits from his pocket. What a great josh! Salute!” read the caption of the tweet.

Watch the video here:

A platoon of Indian Army patrolled through our village road on 24th March. I gave them juice🧃as I saw them exhausted & to show them gratitude. In return, one of the jawan gave me a packet of biscuit 🍪 from his pocket. What a great josh! Salute! 🙏#IndianArmy #MyVillage @adgpi pic.twitter.com/3UqZ8qrwMj — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 10, 2022

Kangujam shared the clip on Twitter Sunday and earned plaudits online. “Indian defence and security forces are highly professional.. refreshing gesture by both jawan as well as @LicypriyaK.Nice way to express gratitude by both,” commented a user.

I have had similar experiences while operating in the jungles of Mizoram and Nagaland. Great gesture. I can't understand some of the negative comments below. — Lt Col Rakesh K Gupta (Retd) (@RakeshG1109) April 10, 2022

Indian defence and security forces are highly professional.. refreshing gesture by both jawan as well as @LicypriyaK . Nice way to express gratitude by both. — Vinod Karar (@VinodKarar) April 10, 2022

Beautiful and thoughtful gesture! @adgpi the glue that binds our nation… — Aabhas Pandya (@panaab007) April 10, 2022

Thank you so much, sister. You did wonderful work. 🙏 — Sleeping Woke (@vishwadeepchau6) April 10, 2022

Huge respect and love to them . Felt so good after watching it ❤️❤️Army is love .. — Abhinav (@AbhiAaamkachar) April 10, 2022

Yes, absolutely right though. According to protocols they shouldn't consume anything given by strangers due to security & responsibility reasons. But he took it just to keep her mind & respect. We should understand what we can offer them & what not.

🙏👍 — SALMA KA PATIDEV (@ss_santu) April 11, 2022

However, some users pointed out that soldiers are not supposed to accept anything during duty owing to security issues.

The founder of the Child Movement, started in July 2018 for climate justice and child rights, Kangujam also shared photographs of her cleaning the village on April 10.