scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Must Read

Climate activist Licypirya Kangujam gives juice to soldier, wins hearts online. Watch video

In the 32-second clip, the 10-year-old girl is seen giving a packet of juice to a soldier.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2022 4:44:23 pm
climate activist gives juice to soldier, Manipur, Indian Army, Licypirya Kangujam, indian expressKangujam shared the clip on Twitter Sunday and earned plaudits online.

Climate activist Licypirya Kangujam was moved by exhausted personnel of the Indian Army patrolling through her village in Manipur. As an expression of gratitude, Kangujam gave them juice and a video showing her sweet gesture has won hearts online.

In the 32-second clip, the 10-year-old girl is seen giving a packet of juice to a soldier. The soldier also gives her a packet of biscuits and both of them greet each other. Then, she runs forward to another soldier and gives him a bottle of juice. One of the soldiers is seen waving at the camera. The camera pans to show other soldiers coming forward.

“A platoon of Indian Army patrolled through our village road on 24th March. I gave them juice as I saw them exhausted & to show them gratitude. In return, one of the jawans gave me a packet of biscuits from his pocket. What a great josh! Salute!” read the caption of the tweet.

Watch the video here:

Kangujam shared the clip on Twitter Sunday and earned plaudits online. “Indian defence and security forces are highly professional.. refreshing gesture by both jawan as well as @LicypriyaK.Nice way to express gratitude by both,” commented a user.

However, some users pointed out that soldiers are not supposed to accept anything during duty owing to security issues.

The founder of the Child Movement, started in July 2018 for climate justice and child rights, Kangujam also shared photographs of her cleaning the village on April 10.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement