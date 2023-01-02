Misleading or talented: This clever video of a kid perfectly nailing a stone throw has netizens impressed

The phrase ‘do not believe anything that you see online’ is a saying that keeps proving itself to be true. Now, a video that perfectly encapsulates this advice is going viral.

The video shows a young boy throwing stones that end up in a cut-up water bottle. After landing a few stones directly inside the container, the camera pans out and we see that it’s another boy sitting near the container who is dropping the stones. The camera is seemingly positioned in such a way that it appears that the first guy has a perfect aim.

It is unclear when and where this video was taken. The video was shared online by a popular Twitter account Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) on January 1. It was captioned, “Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent”.

Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent😊 pic.twitter.com/Lv9ivtMeOg — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 1, 2023

It has so far gathered over 2.1 million views. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Perspective really everything in this world ”.

Many people also appreciated the creativity of the two young guys. “These two have a future in movie production. I hope their vision is fun and beautiful because they clearly can do it,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another person said, “I did see talent. Being able to be so convincing (well before the camera zoomed out) while fooling everybody is also a kind of talent.”