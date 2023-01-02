scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Misleading or talented: This clever video of a kid perfectly nailing a stone throw has netizens impressed

The undated video was posted online by the popular Twitter account Tansu YEĞEN.

Perception altering videos, viral stone throw videos, Viral TikTok videos, Viral videos, indian express
Listen to this article
Misleading or talented: This clever video of a kid perfectly nailing a stone throw has netizens impressed
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The phrase ‘do not believe anything that you see online’ is a saying that keeps proving itself to be true. Now, a video that perfectly encapsulates this advice is going viral.

The video shows a young boy throwing stones that end up in a cut-up water bottle. After landing a few stones directly inside the container, the camera pans out and we see that it’s another boy sitting near the container who is dropping the stones. The camera is seemingly positioned in such a way that it appears that the first guy has a perfect aim.

ALSO READ |This is the latest optical illusion Netizens are obsessing over and it’s blowing people’s minds

It is unclear when and where this video was taken. The video was shared online by a popular Twitter account Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) on January 1. It was captioned, “Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent”.

It has so far gathered over 2.1 million views. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Perspective really everything in this world ”.

Many people also appreciated the creativity of the two young guys. “These two have a future in movie production. I hope their vision is fun and beautiful because they clearly can do it,” a Twitter user wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Another person said, “I did see talent. Being able to be so convincing (well before the camera zoomed out) while fooling everybody is also a kind of talent.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 16:51 IST
Next Story

Sheezan Khan’s sister says his relationship with Tunisha Sharma ended on good note, her message to his mother shared: ‘Amma, mujhe nahi pata…’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close