This clay pot fails to break even after 23 strikes during dahi handi. Watch video

Different parts of the country witnessed exuberant Janmshtami celebrations over the past two days. After a gap of two years induced by the Covid pandemic, many people took part in the fun-filled dahi handi competition.
While many relished the joy of breaking the hanging clay pot after forming a human pyramid, it turned troublesome during an event in Maharashtra. Even after 23 strikes, the clay pot remained unbreakable and a video showing two men on top of a human pyramid trying hard did the rounds on social media.
The clip shared by APN News on Twitter shows a man trying to smash the pot using what seems to be a rock. He hits it hard, but fails. Another man is seen coming near him and getting the rock from him. The man tries harder, but the clay pot remains unbreakable while people gathered keep watching. With the song “Go Go Go Govinda” from the movie OMG-Oh My God playing in the background, the clip is sure to tickle the funny bone of netizens.
Watch the video here:
#ViralVideo: A video of Dahi Handi competitions in #Maharashtra went viral when a human pyramid couldn’t break the hard-as-nails Dahi handi even after 23 strikes.
Video via Twitter: Naveen Singh @Naveen_K_Singh#Janmashtami #DahiHandi #Trending #India pic.twitter.com/xhyIKrkUBC
— APN NEWS (@apnnewsindia) August 20, 2022
“#ViralVideo: A video of Dahi Handi competitions in #Maharashtra went viral when a human pyramid couldn’t break the hard-as-nails Dahi handi even after 23 strikes. Video via Twitter: Naveen Singh @Naveen_K_Singh #Janmashtami #DahiHandi #Trending #India,” APN News tweeted.
Subscriber Only Stories
Videos of dahi handi events from Mumbai have been doing the rounds on social media. On Friday, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared a clip featuring dahi handi played by visually impaired students of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Mumbai. The clip captured hearts online with many wishes pouring in for the students.
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy; a look at times the actor aced maternity fashion
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Dhawan departs, India two down
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Gujarat this week: Documentary on Indian Partition, Gujarati comedy stage play by Abhinay Banker, and lots more
2 jailed terror accused, linked to dropping of weapons via drones, die in Jammu
Two AK-47 rifles missing from ITBP training camp in Karnataka
‘Lancet study on cancer a wake-up call for smokers and policy-makers’
Farmers’ agitation ends in Lakhimpur Kheri after officials meet protesters
This clay pot fails to break even after 23 strikes during dahi handi. Watch video
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy; a look at times the actor aced maternity fashion
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to Indo-Thai connections
Justice done can quickly be undone if people don’t have right discourse: Justice Chandrachud
Mark Zuckerberg announces ‘major graphic updates’ after being mocked for his own VR Avatar
Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with injury
SpiceJet Durgapur flight incident: DGCA suspends licence of pilot for 6 months