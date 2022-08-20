scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

This clay pot fails to break even after 23 strikes during dahi handi. Watch video

Even after 23 strikes, the clay pot remained unbreakable and a video showing two men on top of a human pyramid trying hard did the rounds on social media.

dahi handi, clay pot not breaking during dahi handi, dahi handi video, clay pot not breaking after 23 strikes, indian expressThe clip shared by APN News on Twitter shows a man trying to smash the pot using what seems to be a rock

Different parts of the country witnessed exuberant Janmshtami celebrations over the past two days. After a gap of two years induced by the Covid pandemic, many people took part in the fun-filled dahi handi competition.

While many relished the joy of breaking the hanging clay pot after forming a human pyramid, it turned troublesome during an event in Maharashtra. Even after 23 strikes, the clay pot remained unbreakable and a video showing two men on top of a human pyramid trying hard did the rounds on social media.

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra serves up Dahi Handi nostalgia with Janmashtami wish

The clip shared by APN News on Twitter shows a man trying to smash the pot using what seems to be a rock. He hits it hard, but fails. Another man is seen coming near him and getting the rock from him. The man tries harder, but the clay pot remains unbreakable while people gathered keep watching. With the song “Go Go Go Govinda” from the movie OMG-Oh My God playing in the background, the clip is sure to tickle the funny bone of netizens.

Watch the video here:

“#ViralVideo: A video of Dahi Handi competitions in #Maharashtra went viral when a human pyramid couldn’t break the hard-as-nails Dahi handi even after 23 strikes. Video via Twitter: Naveen Singh @Naveen_K_Singh #Janmashtami #DahiHandi #Trending #India,” APN News tweeted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Videos of dahi handi events from Mumbai have been doing the rounds on social media. On Friday, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared a clip featuring dahi handi played by visually impaired students of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Mumbai. The clip captured hearts online with many wishes pouring in for the students.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:38:17 pm
Next Story

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy; a look at times the actor aced maternity fashion

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed', she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Dhawan departs, India two down
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Dhawan departs, India two down

2 jailed terror accused, linked to dropping of weapons via drones, die in Jammu

2 jailed terror accused, linked to dropping of weapons via drones, die in Jammu

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement