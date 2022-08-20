This clay pot fails to break even after 23 strikes during dahi handi. Watch video

Different parts of the country witnessed exuberant Janmshtami celebrations over the past two days. After a gap of two years induced by the Covid pandemic, many people took part in the fun-filled dahi handi competition.

While many relished the joy of breaking the hanging clay pot after forming a human pyramid, it turned troublesome during an event in Maharashtra. Even after 23 strikes, the clay pot remained unbreakable and a video showing two men on top of a human pyramid trying hard did the rounds on social media.

The clip shared by APN News on Twitter shows a man trying to smash the pot using what seems to be a rock. He hits it hard, but fails. Another man is seen coming near him and getting the rock from him. The man tries harder, but the clay pot remains unbreakable while people gathered keep watching. With the song “Go Go Go Govinda” from the movie OMG-Oh My God playing in the background, the clip is sure to tickle the funny bone of netizens.

Watch the video here:

#ViralVideo: A video of Dahi Handi competitions in #Maharashtra went viral when a human pyramid couldn’t break the hard-as-nails Dahi handi even after 23 strikes. Video via Twitter: Naveen Singh @Naveen_K_Singh#Janmashtami #DahiHandi #Trending #India pic.twitter.com/xhyIKrkUBC — APN NEWS (@apnnewsindia) August 20, 2022

Videos of dahi handi events from Mumbai have been doing the rounds on social media. On Friday, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared a clip featuring dahi handi played by visually impaired students of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Mumbai. The clip captured hearts online with many wishes pouring in for the students.