Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

‘Hope she plays for India’: Ladakh girl’s batting skills impress netizens; watch video

A video of budding cricketer Maqsooma was shared by the official Twitter account of Ladakh’s Directorate of School Education (DSE).

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India and one can always find cricket enthusiasts all across the country. Now a viral video from Ladakh shows a young girl masterfully playing the game.

The clip shows Class 6 student Maqsooma as she bats like a pro. In the video, the girl interacts with the camera person and says her father has been teaching her cricket for a long time.

Maqsooma adds that she is currently learning how to ace the ‘helicopter shot’, a batting trick made popular by former Indian cricket team skipper M S Dhoni. She says her favourite player is Virat Kohli and that she aspires to be like him.

The video of the budding cricketer was shared online by the official Twitter account of Ladakh’s Directorate of School Education (DSE). It has gathered over two lakh views and thousands of likes since being posted on October 14. Netizens lost no time in praising Maqsooma for her skills and passion for the sport, and wished her luck.

Commenting on her video, a Twitter user wrote, “All the best to maqsooma. Hope she plays for India in future Insha Allah. And a meeting with her Idol @imVkohli to banta hai”. Another person wrote, “Super!! 👏🏼👏🏼Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!! 👍👍”.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 12:33:42 pm
