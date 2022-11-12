scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Watch: Class 12 student from Bengaluru plays Vande Mataram on flute onboard Vande Bharat Express

The clip shared by railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi shows Aprameya Seshadri playing the flute melodiously as south India's first Vande Bharat Express passes through picturesque locations.

vande bharat express, vande mataram song on vande bharat express, class 12 student plays vande mataram song, bengaluru, indian express The clip shared by Ananth Rupanagudi, Railway bureaucrat shows the teenager playing flute melodiously while the train traverses through picturesque locations.

South India’s first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Friday. Along with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, PM Modi kicked off the MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Inaugural Special and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan trains from the Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna (KSR) railway station.

Imbibing the spirit of patriotism, a Class 12 student from Bengaluru played the national song Vande Mataram on the flute while on board the Vande Bharat Express and a video of the same is now winning hearts online. The clip shared by railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi shows the teenager playing the flute melodiously as the train passes through picturesque locations. Other passengers are also seen listening to the music with respect.

Watch the video here:

The railway officer tweeted, “Aprameya Seshadri, a 12th student from Bengaluru, playing the wonderful Vande Mataram tune on the flute.” Replying to queries in the comments section, he explained that the train was empty as several passengers had got down. He also said that the tags seen worn by the passengers were passes given to them to travel on the train.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 4,000 views on Twitter. Many were delighted to listen to the national song on the Vande Bharat Express. A user commented, “Great Vandematarm in #VandeBharatExpress.” Another user wrote, “#VandeMataram onboard #VandeBharat.”

The fifth Vande Bharat Express in the country is slated to boost connectivity between Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru. The train, with 14 coaches, is equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audiovisual passenger information system, on-board Wi-Fi hotspot and cosy seats.

