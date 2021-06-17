Twitter passes with flying colours as CBSE announces Class 12 evaluation criteria

Post the announcement, many have taken to social media websites to voice their opinion about the evaluation criteria.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court today that Class 12 theory results will be assessed on the basis of the students’ performance in Classes 12, 11 and 10, respectively. As per the schedule submitted in the SC, the students will be evaluated according to their performance in Classes 12, 11 and 10, and the results will be calculated using the ratio of 40:30:30 respectively.

The move, which comes weeks after the Centre cancelled CBSE Class 12 Board exams, has triggered an avalanche of reactions online. After the announcement, while many have taken to social media websites to voice their opinion about the evaluation criteria, others can’t help but poke fun at the situation. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

