‘Clash of the titans’: Intense brawl between tigers leaves netizens shocked

While it is not clear when and where the incident took place, the video has prompted many reactions online.

A brawl between two tigers has left netizens shocked after the video went viral on social media.

The 1.18-minute clip features the tigers walking together at a sanctuary as a camera records them. However, moments later, the peaceful walk turns into an intense battle when one tiger charges towards the other. The tussle lasts only for a few seconds before one of the tigers seems to surrender while the other walks away.

“Clash of the titans. Only from India. The best thing you will watch,” tweeted Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

Clash of the titans. Only from India. Best thing you will watch. Received via whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/36qqvhkG5F — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 19, 2021

While it is not clear when and where the incident took place, the video has prompted many reactions online.

Are humans allowed to go this much near to them ?

Without any safety … — Surender Singh (@Surender101998) January 19, 2021

Just a friendly joust it seems! just like all kitty cats. 😀 — S Roy (@lightsailing) January 19, 2021

Wow! Really royal, really beautiful. — Amit Choudhary (@AMITCHOUDHARY23) January 20, 2021

Both know the other is strong enough and accepted it without a serious fight. I liked the way both were prowling well aware of the inevitable, yet firm. The alertness was amazing. Thankfully both survived — pravin🇮🇳 (@pravinism) January 19, 2021

Wrestling warm up — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) January 19, 2021

2 big cats fighting. I would have dropped the camera and sat in awe..fear. — Aloukika (@SmilingSoul_1) January 20, 2021

This is not the first time a battle between the wild cats has been caught on camera. Back in 2019. a video of two tigers fighting over a tigress in Ranthambore National Park had gone viral.