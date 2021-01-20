scorecardresearch
‘Clash of the titans’: Intense brawl between tigers leaves netizens shocked

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 20, 2021 6:42:27 pm
tiger, tiger fight, tiger safari, tiger viral video, tiger trending, twitter reactions,While it is not clear when and where the incident took place, the video has prompted many reactions online.

A brawl between two tigers has left netizens shocked after the video went viral on social media.

The 1.18-minute clip features the tigers walking together at a sanctuary as a camera records them. However, moments later, the peaceful walk turns into an intense battle when one tiger charges towards the other. The tussle lasts only for a few seconds before one of the tigers seems to surrender while the other walks away.

“Clash of the titans. Only from India. The best thing you will watch,” tweeted Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

While it is not clear when and where the incident took place, the video has prompted many reactions online.

This is not the first time a battle between the wild cats has been caught on camera. Back in 2019. a video of two tigers fighting over a tigress in Ranthambore National Park had gone viral.

