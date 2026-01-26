A violent clash broke out at a high-rise society in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 area after a heated argument between a delivery agent and a resident escalated into blows with iron rods and sticks.
The incident unfolded at Nimbus Society around 10 pm on Saturday when the delivery agent, identified as Rohan Kumar, rang the wrong doorbell. However, Kumar refused to leave and asked the resident who opened the door to check the address. The flat owner then called security, following which a heated argument took place between the guards and Kumar, TOI reported.
Viral footage of the incident shows security guards and delivery agents thrashing each other with sticks and rods, while several residents stood watching. The person recording the video can be heard saying, “Our vehicles are parked inside. Look at them! They are Nimbus’s guards. We must file a complaint against the security agency. They are also involved in the fight.”
Watch here:
Major Kalesh in Greater Noida society: Delivery boy rang wrong bell → argument with owner → security called → delivery boy called his gang → fists, kicks, sticks & batons everywhere.
pic.twitter.com/MCez5U9oyN
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 25, 2026
According to the TOI report, more security guards soon arrived and asked Kumar to leave the premises. However, the situation worsened after the delivery agent contacted his friends. “He made a call and told his friends he got into a fight with some guards of the society. Within minutes, 4–5 persons came on two bikes. Soon, a fight had started between both groups,” Vinod Kumar,
Station House Officer (SHO) of Beta-2 police station said.
The clash reportedly continued for over 15 minutes near the main gate of the society. “The fight continued…but no one from the society informed the police,” the SHO added. A police team later reached the spot but by then, those involved had fled after abandoning their motorcycles. Those arrested include Kumar, a resident of Dadri, and three guards.
A First Information Report (FIR) was soon registered against the arrested accused and unidentified individuals for rioting, use of weapons, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, and other sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the report stated.
The video has since sparked a debate, with several users supporting the delivery agent. “If you have money prefer anywhere in india except Delhi, Noida and gurgaon,” a user wrote. “Ringing the bell of the wrong flat by the delivery boy was a human mistake, but the owner’s sharp reaction to it added fuel to the fire,” another user commented.
“All of this could be avoided if the this generation stepped out to grocery shop and learned to turn those groceries into food using the ancient art of cooking,” a third user reacted. “The scariest part isn’t the violence itself but the realization that our cities are sitting on such a massive powder keg of latent rage that a simple WRONG DOOR BELL is now enough to act as the detonator,” a fourth user chimed in.
Veronika, a 13-year-old cow from Austria, has been observed using a deck brush to scratch herself, demonstrating tool usage. Researchers found that her stimulating environment played a key role in developing her tooling abilities. While tool use is more common in certain animals due to various factors, livestock like Veronika have been overlooked in cognitive studies.