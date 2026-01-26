‘Powder keg of latent rage’: Clash erupts between delivery agents, guards over wrong address in Greater Noida; watch video

The clash reportedly continued for over 15 minutes near the main gate of the society (Image source: @SachinGuptaUP/X)

A violent clash broke out at a high-rise society in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 area after a heated argument between a delivery agent and a resident escalated into blows with iron rods and sticks.

The incident unfolded at Nimbus Society around 10 pm on Saturday when the delivery agent, identified as Rohan Kumar, rang the wrong doorbell. However, Kumar refused to leave and asked the resident who opened the door to check the address. The flat owner then called security, following which a heated argument took place between the guards and Kumar, TOI reported.

Viral footage of the incident shows security guards and delivery agents thrashing each other with sticks and rods, while several residents stood watching. The person recording the video can be heard saying, “Our vehicles are parked inside. Look at them! They are Nimbus’s guards. We must file a complaint against the security agency. They are also involved in the fight.”