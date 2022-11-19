Clad in saree, this 56-year-old hits the gym with her daughter-in-law. Watch

After the age of 50, the body’s metabolism slows down and maintaining fitness becomes a challenge to many. However, when diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain, a 56-year-old woman started visiting the gym, a place most people think is only for youngsters. Breaking stereotypes and clad in sarees, she lifted weights and did squats with her daughter-in-law and has now earned much praise online.

A video of the same, shared by Humans of Madras, shows the spirited woman lifting weights and using various other gym equipment. Along with her daughter-in-law, she is seen during multiple workout sessions and also gets honoured by the trainers at the gym.

“I’m 56 now and still continue to work out. Even your attire shouldn’t stop you from doing what you wish to do! My daughter-in-law and I work out regularly. I was 52 when I first hit the gym. It all started when I was diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain,” the text accompanying the video quotes the woman as saying.

“My son researched a lot about the treatment and suggested me to start doing exercise. He owns a gym Madras Barbell. I, with my daughter-in-law, do powerlifting, squats, etc. Yes, it cured my pain. We, as a family, keep our bodies fit and healthy,” it went on to say.

Since being shared six days ago, the clip has garnered more than 9.7 lakh views and over 62,000 likes on Instagram. Netizens praised her indomitable spirit, with one user commenting, “This is the best inspiration anyone can have and not just inspiring but also breaking every stereotypes that is set for women and more specifically about how to never judge a book by its cover. Best wishes to Aunty.”

Another pointed out that she was doing all this while donning traditional attire. “She’s also breaking stereotypes by wearing a saree. It just shows you don’t need fancy gym wear to exercise…” A third user commented, “Goals mahnn this show’s what women can do, when they push their selves real hard to actually upgrade and become a higher version of themselves this is so wholesome more power to Herr.”