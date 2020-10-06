Watch: Sari-clad woman plays metal song ‘Sea of Lies’ on bass guitar

Tweeted by user @sashiwapang is a video of the bassist playing the composition by the American metal band.

Earlier this month, 24-year-old dancer Eshna Kutty had garnered attention online after a video of her dancing to the popular song ‘Genda Phool’ in a saree and sneakers went viral. Now, another performer seems to have left netizens impressed after a video of her playing a cover of “Sea Of Lies” by American metal band Symphony X on her bass guitar while adorning a saree went viral.

Tweeted by user @sashiwapang is a video of Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar playing the song while fusing traditional Indian and Western metal. “After Mohini Dey, this is another jaw-dropping Bengali lady bassist. Sea of lies by Symphony X. Bass Cover by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar,” wrote the user while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

After Mohini Dey, this is another jaw dropping Bengali lady bassist. Sea of lies by Symphony X. Bass Cover by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar pic.twitter.com/3yXIymtqqS — Sashi Wapang (@sashiwapang) October 4, 2020

Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over 50,000 times, with several people praising Dastidar’s performance.

The sari totally took it to the next level! — Sashi Wapang (@sashiwapang) October 4, 2020

whoa! now imagine a band of saree-clad women just killing it. maybe if the indian coke studio were mature enough to look beyond the mainstream stars. — TK (@santydolby) October 4, 2020

Nothing beats the Indian attire. 🙌🏻 The performance and the confidence with which she delivered it … just wow. Amazing.👍🏻 — Anurag Krishna (@AKrishnaCivil) October 6, 2020

Best thing i have seen my whole life!!! What a badass!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — 🥗Chang Ason Chang☆ (@ChangAson) October 4, 2020

Big wow 🤩 her energy is infectious 🔥💕 — De (@Dealli_Rajhara) October 5, 2020

