Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Watch: Sari-clad woman plays metal song ‘Sea of Lies’ on bass guitar

Tweeted by user @sashiwapang is a video of Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar playing the song while fusing traditional Indian and Western metal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 6, 2020 7:34:46 pm
Bengali woman bassist Sea of lies by Symphony X viral video, woman in saree plays guitar viral video, bengal, saree trend, trending, indian express, indian express newsTweeted by user @sashiwapang is a video of the bassist playing the composition by the American metal band.

Earlier this month, 24-year-old dancer Eshna Kutty had garnered attention online after a video of her dancing to the popular song ‘Genda Phool’ in a saree and sneakers went viral. Now, another performer seems to have left netizens impressed after a video of her playing a cover of “Sea Of Lies” by American metal band Symphony X on her bass guitar while adorning a saree went viral.

Tweeted by user @sashiwapang is a video of Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar playing the song while fusing traditional Indian and Western metal. “After Mohini Dey, this is another jaw-dropping Bengali lady bassist. Sea of lies by Symphony X. Bass Cover by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar,” wrote the user while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over 50,000 times, with several people praising Dastidar’s performance.

